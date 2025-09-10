Double Digit Growth in LEP Prescription Label Requests Across Four Key Western States

RxTran SIG Translation Services

RxTran Data Shows The Western U.S. Is Leading the Charge Toward Language Equity, Complying With Section 1557 Of The Affordable Care Act

Our mission is to ensure every patient, regardless of the primary language they speak, can safely understand and use their medications.” — Sharon Blank, CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RxTran , a division of Language Scientific , today released its latest proprietary year-over-year prescription label translation data, revealing a double digit increase in Limited English Proficiency (LEP) prescription label requests across the four key Western states.California, Washington, Nevada, and Oregon posted some of the strongest year-over-year growth rates in RxTran’s proprietary database, signaling strong Western US values-based determination toward compliance with Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).RxTran’s data shows:State and YoY Growth (Q2 ’25 vs. Q2 ’24)• California: 190.68%• Washington: 69.41%• Nevada: 28.43%• Oregon: 11.61%These increases reflect a growing commitment to eliminating language barriers in healthcare, starting with the Western states actively aligning with Section 1557 of the ACA, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability in federally funded health programs.RxTran’s Role in Supporting Section 1557 ComplianceRxTran’s patented Transduction technology enables pharmacies to deliver accurate, multilingual prescription labels that meet both federal and state mandates. By translating prescription directions, auxiliary warnings, and critical dosage instructions into 26 languages, RxTran empowers pharmacies to:• Comply with Section 1557’s national origin protections• Improve medication adherence and safety for LEP patients• Build trust through clear, culturally appropriate communication“Our mission is to ensure every patient, regardless of the primary language they speak, can safely understand and use their medications,” said Sharon Blank, CEO of RxTran. “The double-digit year-over-year increase in label requests in California, Washington, Nevada, and Oregon shows that pharmacies are stepping up to meet their civil rights obligations.”About RxTranRxTran is a division of Language Scientific, Inc., the clinical, medical, and scientific language specialists. RxTran’s patented Transduction technology provides 100% accurate native-language prescription medication labeling in 26 languages. For more information visit https://www.languagescientific.com/ or www.rxtran.com . You can also email us at info@rxtran.com.CertificationsISO 9001:2015ISO 17100:2015ISO 27001:2022Media ContactAndres HeubergerVice President, Sales & MarketingLanguage Scientific, Inc.aheuberger@languagescientific.com

