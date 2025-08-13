RxTran’s Patented Prescription Label Translation Service Sponsor Booth at This Year’s NACDS Total Store Expo

RxTran SIG Translation Services

Attendance critical for raising awareness of the company mission ensuring that all Limited English Proficiency patients receive accurate medication instructions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RxTran , a division of Language Scientific , is proud to announce its participation in this year’s NACDS Total Store Expo , the industry’s premier gathering for retailers and suppliers committed to enhancing patient care and pharmacy operations.As pharmacies aim to serve increasingly diverse populations, RxTran is setting the standard for how medication information is delivered to Limited English Proficiency (LEP) patients.RxTran’s prescription label translation service is designed specifically for pharmacists needing their SIG directions, dosing requirements and auxiliary warning labels translated for their non-English speaking patients.The Unique RxTran Step-by-Step Process:• Native-speaking pharmacists who conduct translations in the top 26 immigrant languages• The translations are completed using the company’s patented Transduction Technology™• Every translation goes through a five-step, pharmacist-certified quality control process• Each translation is indemnified up to $5 millionThe company’s mission is ensuring that all LEP patients receive accurate medication instructions, as inaccurate directions can cause significant medical harm. The step-by-step process ensures that each translation is reviewed by three independent linguists, validated by a licensed bilingual pharmacist and indemnified up to $5 million.“Language barriers should never stand between patients and their health,” said Sharon Blank, CEO of RxTran. “We’re excited to connect with industry leaders at Total Store Expo and showcase how our platform sets the gold standard for translated medication labeling.”Attendees are invited to visit the RxTran at Booth #1302 to learn how the patented service works. Important NACDS-only offers will also be available at the Booth.About RxTranRxTran is a division of Language Scientific, Inc., the clinical, medical, and scientific language specialists. RxTran’s patented Transduction technology provides 100% accurate native-language prescription medication labeling in 26 languages. For more information visit https://www.languagescientific.com/ or www.rxtran.com . You can also email us at info@rxtran.com.CertificationsISO 9001: 2008ISO 17100:2015ISO 27001:2022

