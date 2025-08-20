RxTran Ensures Compliance With Prescription Label Translation Requirements Under Washington State’s ESHB 1852

RxTran SIG Translation Services

Bill mandates pharmacies to provide prescription drug labels translated into the state’s largest non-English languages and imposes fines for failing to comply

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RxTran , a division of Language Scientific , proudly announces its full alignment with Washington State’s Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1852 (ESHB 1852), which mandates pharmacies to provide translated prescription drug labels and information for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) patients. This legislation marks a significant step toward equitable healthcare access, and RxTran is at the forefront of helping pharmacies meet these new requirements.Supporting Civil Rights and Language EquityRxTran’s patented prescription label translation process is built on the principles of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on national origin. RxTran ensures that pharmacies can comply with these federal mandates by offering accurate, multilingual prescription label translations that meet both legal and ethical standards.Addressing The Critical Factors for LEP Patient SafetyRxTran’s technology is designed with the following key considerations in mind:1. Guaranteed Accuracy: Misunderstood dosage instructions can cause significant adverse health effects. RxTran’s five-step quality control process ensures precision.2. Improved Outcomes: Language-specific care leads to better adherence, fewer adverse events, and higher patient satisfaction.3. Trust Through Communication: Clear, translated instructions foster trust and compliance among LEP patients.How RxTran Makes Compliance For Pharmacies EasyRxTran’s patented transduction technology enables pharmacies to:1. Translate SIG directions, auxiliary warnings, and other vital information into multiple languages as required by ESHB 1852.2. Display both English and translated text on prescription containers, ensuring clarity and safety.3. Meet the minimum 15-language requirement and continually adapt as the state updates its list.RxTran’s technology integrates seamlessly with the majority of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBM) pharmacy systems, making it an ideal solution.“We are proud to support pharmacies in Washington State and across the U.S. as they work to eliminate language barriers in healthcare,” said Sharon Blank, CEO of RxTran. “Our mission is to ensure that every LEP patient can understand and safely use their medications.”RxTran is sponsoring a booth at this year’s NACDS, held in San Diego, CA. Attendees are invited to visit RxTran at Booth #1302 to learn how the patented service works. Important NACDS-only offers will also be available at the Booth.About RxTranRxTran is a division of Language Scientific, Inc., the clinical, medical, and scientific language specialists. RxTran’s patented Transduction technology provides 100% accurate native-language prescription medication labeling in 26 languages. For more information visit https://www.languagescientific.com/ or www.rxtran.com . You can also email us at info@rxtran.com.CertificationsISO 9001: 2008ISO 17100:2015ISO 27001:2022

