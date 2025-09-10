Submit Release
Westminster Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1006955

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper M. Pepperman                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2025 @ 0920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coolidge St, Westminster

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Cole Williams

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault in Westminster, Windham County. Troopers responded and attempted to locate the accused party. Investigation revealed that Cole Williams (20) had strangled the victim. Williams was located and taken into custody. He was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on September 10th, 2025, at 1230 hours.  He was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/2025 @ 1230 hours        

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED Y LOCATION: Southern State Correction Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

Westminster Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Assault

