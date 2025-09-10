Westminster Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1006955
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper M. Pepperman
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 09/09/2025 @ 0920 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Coolidge St, Westminster
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Cole Williams
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault in Westminster, Windham County. Troopers responded and attempted to locate the accused party. Investigation revealed that Cole Williams (20) had strangled the victim. Williams was located and taken into custody. He was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on September 10th, 2025, at 1230 hours. He was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED Y LOCATION: Southern State Correction Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
