Pulse of the City News Awards Swimming Pool Contractors for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three swimming pool contractors have made a name for themselves in the industry by continuously reaching the highest levels of customer satisfaction . They were all recently recognized by Pulse of the City News for their efforts.Splash Swimming Pools Inc. in Liberty Township, Ohio, provides expert residential in-ground pool services with quality products and competitive pricing. The locally owned and operated company has more than 30 years of experience in the industry and is committed to expert pool repair and flawless service. The company delivers personalized solutions for each customer along with attentive service and respect, no matter the size or budget of the project. Its priority is building strong relationships with customers, a goal it has met over and over, leading to its eight total Pulse Awards for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/splash-swimming-pools-inc-Liberty-Township-OH Hot Stuff Spas & Pools in Salem, Oregon, has everything needed to help transform clients’ homes into a personal oasis with pools, spas, gazebos, fireplaces and more. Whatever a client needs, Hot Stuff Spas & Pools has an extensive product selection, professional installation and maintenance services, and knowledgeable staff who are dedicated to customer satisfaction. The team assists clients every step of the way, making the experience seamless and stress-free. Customer service and dedication such as that is why the company has received three consecutive Pulse Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/hot-stuff-spas-and-pools-Salem-OR Clearwater Pools & Spas in Natchitoches, Louisiana, has served the community for decades, growing from a teenager’s side job into a family legacy. With the second generation running the business, Founder Mike Webb’s dedication to precision and quality is still the company’s foundation, ensuring that the Clearwater name — and everything it stands for — continues for years to come. At Clearwater Pools, it’s not just about building beautiful backyards, it’s about building relationships. The company’s three consecutive Pulse Awards are proof of its commitment to customers. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/clearwater-pools-and-spas-Natchitoches-LA Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

