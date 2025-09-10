Cleverus, an AI-powered SEO agency, partners with Nova Fusion Sdn Bhd, a corporate reporting firm offering end-to-end sustainability and IPO solutions.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleverus , a leading AI-powered SEO and digital growth agency , has entered into a strategic partnership with Nova Fusion Sdn Bhd, a corporate reporting and advisory providing end-to-end solutions across integrated reporting, sustainability disclosures, IPO readiness and stakeholder communications.The collaboration is focused on Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and AI-powered search strategies, including Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). These approaches are designed to strengthen visibility and brand recognition for clients across both traditional search platforms and emerging AI-driven tools.“Through this strategic partnership, we aim to combine our strengths and deliver even greater value to clients,” said Lawmence Wong, Head of Growth at Cleverus. “SEO is not a one-off effort. It demands consistent monitoring, data-driven refinement, and long-term commitment. That’s where our team at Cleverus comes in, ensuring our shared clients see sustainable, measurable results over time.”Nova Fusion echoed the significance of this collaboration:“We’re excited to share our latest collaboration with Cleverus, a digital marketing and SEO specialist. By bringing their expertise into our ecosystem, we’re taking our report microsites and corporate websites a step further — not just beautifully designed, but also easier to find and engage with online. SEO is now a vital part of corporate reporting, making disclosures more visible and accessible to investors, analysts and the wider public. With Cleverus, we go beyond traditional SEO by introducing Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), the next evolution in search.”The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to transparency, integrity, and effectiveness, ensuring that clients’ stories are not only well-crafted but also highly discoverable in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape.Partnership Objectives- Expand Digital Visibility – Optimise corporate reporting, sustainability and ESG disclosures, IPO materials, and communications for search engines and AI-based platforms.- Support Long-Term Growth – Apply data-driven SEO strategies to deliver sustainable performance improvements.- Combine Expertise – Align Nova Fusion’s reporting and advisory strengths with Cleverus’s advanced SEO capabilities.About CleverusCleverus is Malaysia’s premier AI-powered SEO and digital marketing agency, specialising in SEO2.0, AEO, and GEO strategies. The agency focuses on performance-based results through KPI-driven models, unlimited keyword optimisation, and innovative approaches to ensure clients thrive across search engines and AI-powered discovery platforms.About Nova FusionNova Fusion Sdn Bhd is a corporate reporting and advisory firm with close to two decades of experience. The firm provides comprehensive services in corporate, sustainability and governance reporting, IPO readiness and strategic communications, helping organisations meet compliance while strengthening stakeholder engagement.

