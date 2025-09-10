EVERGLOW Signs an Exclusive Contract with CHXXTA COMPANY

Photo Credit: CHXXTA COMPANY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVERGLOW, a K-pop girl group known for their signature girl-crush concept, has signed an exclusive contract with CHXXTA COMPANY after rebranding as a quartet. CHXXTA COMPANY is an artist and global event management company that is also home to a crossover group, CREZL, formed through a Korean singing competition program, Phantom Singer 4, on JTBC.“We’re currently preparing for many musical activities so we can share our unique color and energy freely. We want to thank our domestic and international fans, and please look forward to our journey moving forward as we’re planning to repay your love and support with active communication and more performances.” - SIHYEON, member of EVERGLOWAfter debuting in 2019, EVERGLOW has been widely loved by fans around the world with their significant concept filled with an energetic, girl-crush vibe. The music video for “DUN DUN,” the title track of EVERGLOW’s first mini-album REMINISCENCE, currently has more than 304 million views on YouTube alone. Besides “DUN DUN,” the group also has four other music videos with more than 100 million views on YouTube (“Bon Bon Chocolat,” “ADIOS,” “LA DI DA,” “FIRST”). Since their debut, EVERGLOW have become seasoned performers with three world tours under their belts. They have performed in cities spanning across Europe, the U.S., and Latin America, along with performing at other notable events such as KCON LA and Dream Concert in South Korea.Now that they have signed exclusively with CHXXTA COMPANY, EVERGLOW is preparing for a new album and fan meeting tour in Asia and more regions around the world to meet their fans, FOREVER, again.ABOUT EVERGLOWEVERGLOW is a four-member K-pop girl group under CHXXTA COMPANY. The members include E:U, SIHYEON, ONDA, and AISHA. The members made their official debut in March 2019, and only six months after their debut, EVERGLOW took first place on SBS funE’s music program The Show with “Adios,” which is the title track of their second single album, HUSH. EVERGLOW was nominated for Artist of the Year and Best New Female Artist at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Top Artist at the Genie Music Awards, and New Artist of the Year (Album) at the Gaon Chart Music Awards, all in their debut year. They won the Best Music Video Award at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards for “First” and the Post Generation Award at the 2022 Hanteo Music Awards.As of September 2025, EVERGLOW was rebranded as a quartet and signed with CHXXTA COMPANY.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.