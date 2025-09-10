Dr. Heather Gessling Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Holistic Healing

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Heather Gessling, physician and founder of Gessling Family Wellness, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how integrating traditional and ancient medicine drives transformative health outcomes.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Gessling explores the power of mindset and intuition in healing, and breaks down how quantum energy and love can unlock the body’s inherent ability to heal.“You are far more powerful than you’ve been led to believe,” said Gessling.Heather’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/heather-gessling

