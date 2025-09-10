City Beat News Recognizes Businesses for a Decade of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Three businesses recently earned 10 straight Spectrum Awards for providing stellar customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An optometrist, a pet spa and a bar don’t generally have much in common, except for three such businesses that recently earned their 10th consecutive Spectrum Award from City Beat News for their long-standing tradition of outstanding customer service and satisfaction.Edwin Y. Endo, OD & Associates provides full optometry services for adults and children in the Aiea-Pearl City neighborhood of Honolulu. Dr. Endo and his team work to support long-term eye health for their patients, using comprehensive eye exams and advanced diagnostic technologies. They also take an integrative approach to diagnosing and treating a wide range of eye diseases, including macular degeneration and glaucoma. The practice has won a host of other awards, in addition to its multiple Spectrum Awards, highlighting its dedication to providing the best possible care for patients. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/EDWIN-Y-ENDO-OD-AND-ASSOCIATES-AIEA-HAWAII The Pet Spoilers Spa in Palm City, Florida, is the place for pet lovers to get the best possible care for their pets when it comes to grooming and boarding. With a full range of services, from dog grooming and cat grooming to pet nail trimming and boarding for dogs, Pet Spoilers is a one-stop shop. Its team of experienced groomers is committed to pampering its furry clients and ensuring they look and feel their best. The team at Pet Spoilers Spa provides a welcoming environment with a focus on quality care and a cage-free environment whenever possible. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/PET-SPOILERS-SPA-PALM-CITY-FL New Wave Billiards & Sports Bar in Miami has been serving South Florida for more than 30 years and is open seven days a week from noon to 3 a.m. With drink specials, daily menu specials, karaoke and billiards, the bar has something for everyone to unwind and relax. Located across from Florida International University, the bar offers discounts for students, as well as specials for fellow servers, cooks and bartenders in the business. New Wave Billiards & Sports Bar offers top-notch service that keeps its customers coming back time and again. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/NEW-WAVE-BILLIARDS-SPORTS-BAR-MIAMI-FL In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.