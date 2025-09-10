The New GQL Book Release Empowers Developers with Real-Time Graph Analytics and ISO-Compliant GQL Playground

GQL Book Cover

The New and 1st GQL Book "Getting Started with the GQL" Empowers Developers with Real-Time Graph Analytics and ISO-Compliant GQL Playground

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Getting Started with the Graph Query Language (GQL), a groundbreaking new book by veteran graph technology pioneers Ricky Sun, Jason Zhang, and Yuri Simione, has officially launched and is already making waves among data engineers, architects, and AI researchers globally. Backed by 40+ years of DBMS expertise from esteemed reviewer Keith Hare, the book provides the most complete and practical guide to designing, querying, and managing graph databases using ISO-compliant GQL.

“Graph is the future of real-time, explainable AI. This book is designed for engineers, product architects, and researchers who want to go beyond black-box AI and embrace white-box transparency through graphs,” said lead author Ricky Sun, a 25+ year Silicon Valley engineer and co-founder of Ultipa.

🔍 Explore Live Code with the Free GQL Playground

As a highlight, readers can immediately apply their learnings through the Ultipa GQL Playground, a free browser-based interactive editor (https://www.ultipa.com/gql-playground) that allows users to:

- Create, edit, and query graph schemas in ISO GQL.

- Visualize deep traversal and causal relationships.

- Practice real-time code with examples directly from the book.

“The Playground turns theory into hands-on experience — from building a graph to running multi-hop queries — it’s intuitive, powerful, and completely free.” — Jason Zhang, co-author and full-stack engineer.

🧠 Why Graph Matters in the Age of AI & LLMs

A key section of the book emphasizes how graph technology fills the explainability and reasoning gaps in LLMs and AIGC models. As illustrated in the book’s real-world examples, large language models (LLMs) often fail to traverse multi-step relationships or provide transparent reasoning — whereas graphs excel in deep querying, real-time updates, and white-box explainability.

Readers will discover how graph augments LLMs to answer complex causality and “why/how” questions, offering a critical path forward for Graph XAI and Graph-Augmented AI.

🎁 Special Launch Offers (Until October 5, 2025)

To celebrate the book’s release, special discounts are available via Packt Publishing:

https://www.packtpub.com/en-in/product/getting-started-with-the-graph-query-language-gql-9781836204008

📕 35% OFF Paperback with code 35GQL

📘 25% OFF eBook with code 25GQL

📅 Valid from September 6 to October 5, 2025

The book is also available worldwide via Amazon

.

📚 About the Authors

Ricky Sun — 25+ years in high-performance computing and database engineering, former architect at Yahoo!, now co-founder of Ultipa.

Jason Zhang — Full-stack artistic engineer with 15+ years in European tech firms.

Yuri Simione — Multi-disciplinary EU architect with 30+ years in infrastructure, DBMS, and application development.

Keith Hare (Reviewer) — A veteran consultant with 40+ years in database standards and implementations, instrumental in the ISO GQL working group.

📎 Media Kit & Images

Logos, author portraits, and slide illustrations (e.g., “Why Graph Can Boost LLM/AIGC,” ISO GQL Playground walkthrough, etc.) are available upon request for editorial use.

