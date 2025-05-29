Ultipa and ITWorx Collaborate to Drive Innovation in Data Management with Graph Solutions

Real-time Graph Database & XAI creator Ultipa and software solution provider ITWorx Team Up to Drive Innovation in Data Management with Graph Solutions

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultipa, a global leader in real-time graph database and XAI analytics solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with ITWorx, a prominent IT services and software solutions provider. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way businesses manage, analyse, and utilize their data by leveraging Ultipa’s cutting-edge graph database technology and ITWorx’s extensive expertise in delivering innovative IT solutions.

Through this partnership, Ultipa and ITWorx will empower organizations across various industries to gain real-time insights, enhance operational efficiency, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Ultipa’s high-performance, real-time graph database technology, known for its speed and scalability, will be integrated into ITWorx’s service offerings, allowing clients to explore complex data relationships, perform in-depth analytics, and solve intricate data challenges.

“We are excited to partner with ITWorx, a company with a stellar track record of providing innovative IT solutions,” said Ricky Sun, CEO of Ultipa. “This collaboration allows us to bring the power of real-time graph analytics and graphXAI (augmented/eXplainable AI) to ITWORX’s global clientele, offering a next-generation approach to data management and analysis.”

“At ITWorx, we are committed to empowering our clients with transformative technologies that unlock the full potential of their data. Partnering with Ultipa allows us to integrate world-class graph database capabilities into our solutions with exceptional performance. Enabling organizations to uncover deeper insights, accelerate innovation, and drive smarter decision-making across industries.”

With ITWorx’s deep industry knowledge and Ultipa’s cutting-edge technology, both companies aim to drive transformation in sectors such as banking, telecommunications, healthcare, and government. The partnership will provide customers with the ability to explore data patterns, detect fraud, optimize supply chains, and unlock new business opportunities using graph-powered analytics.

To learn more about the Ultipa and ITWorx partnership, please visit Ultipa Website and ITWORX Website.

About Ultipa:

Ultipa is a leading provider of real-time graph database and XAI solutions, empowering organizations to manage and analyse complex, interconnected data with unparalleled speed and efficiency. Serving industries such as banking, telecommunications, and government, Ultipa delivers use cases such as fraud detection, risk management, supply chain optimization, and more. For more information, visit https://www.ultipa.com/.

About ITWORX:

ITWorx is a global IT services provider that specializes in delivering innovative software solutions to a wide range of industries, helping businesses optimize their operations and embrace digital transformation. With a focus on customer success and technology-driven excellence, ITWorx serves clients across banking, education, healthcare, and public sectors. For more information, visit https://www.itworx.com/.

Contact Information:

Ultipa

Yuri Simione

VP of Global Partnerships and Alliances

yuri.simione@ultipa.com

+39 333-415-6248

ITWORX

Youssef Youssef

Lead Engineering Manager for Data Analytics

Youssef.youssef@itworx.com

+201001630379

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.