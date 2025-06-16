Ultipa and Bflows Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Graph-Powered Automation

Ultipa Inc., a global leader in real-time graph database and analytics technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Bflows Srl, a fintech company that developed a unique solution to facilitate the early collection of accounts receivables and help simplify working capital management.

This collaboration brings together cutting-edge graph analytics with next-generation process automation, enabling enterprises to unlock new levels of operational efficiency and data-driven intelligence.

Bflows's solution is powered by the Balanced Flows Technology (Bflows©). A sequence of proprietary algorithms combined with network analytics capable of mapping the visible trade relations within a network to optimize liquidity management.

As a result, it offers a uniquely innovative tool that perfectly complements the existing SCF options, offering a precious lifeline to all those companies unable to get any support from traditional solutions.

By integrating Ultipa’s high-performance graph engine into Bflows' intelligent optimization ecosystem, the partnership aims to drive down trade receivables collection times and improve cash-flow and working capital management.

“Partnering with Bflows Srl presents a unique opportunity to extend the capabilities of graph technology into the realm of liquidity management and optimization,” said Yuri Simione, VP of Global Partnerships at Ultipa. “This collaboration marks a significant step toward delivering data-driven, transparent, and efficient financial services for businesses and public administrations, contributing to the advancement of the Italian and European fintech landscape.”

Rinaldo Bonazzo, CTO of Bflows, added: “Integrating Ultipa’s real-time graph engine into our automation platform enhances our ability to model complex relationships across documents, transactions, and counterparties. Its high-throughput, low-latency architecture supports advanced use cases like liquidity risk analysis, anomaly detection, and compliance verification in near real time. We’ve appreciated both the technical depth of Ultipa’s engineering team and the system’s compatibility with our AI-driven processing pipeline. This partnership significantly expands the analytical capabilities we can offer to our clients across regulated industries.”

This partnership will focus on delivering joint solutions across Europe and beyond, combining Bflows' document-centric automation platform with Ultipa’s powerful graph-based analytics and AI capabilities. Together, they aim to help clients uncover hidden relationships in data, improve compliance accuracy, and enable smarter operations in finance, supply chain, and government sectors.



About Ultipa

Ultipa provides high-performance, real-time graph database and analytics solutions for enterprises and government agencies worldwide, enabling faster decision-making, fraud detection, risk analysis, and next-gen AI-powered insights.

Website: www.ultipa.com

About Bflows

Bflows Srl is a fintech company founded in Cagliari, Sardinia and enlisted in the Innovative startup register (Italian Chamber of Commerce). The company developed a unique solution to facilitate the early collection of accounts receivables and help simplify working capital management.

Website: www.bflows.net



