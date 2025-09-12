Pre-Orders Opened on September 11 for 'Evangelion Kaworu Nagisa' Statue

Ultimate Premium Masterline Evangelion Kaworu Nagisa Front Back Size Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced the "Evangelion Kaworu Nagisa" Statue. Pre-orders began Sep. 11, 2025 (JST); release set for March 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the opening of pre-orders for our latest release from the "Rebuild of Evangelion" film series: Kaworu Nagisa in the Ultimate Premium Masterline.The statue depicts Kaworu Nagisa, a character who shares a deep connection with the protagonist, Shinji Ikari, presented here in 1/4 scale. The figure captures his seated pose with a calm expression, reflecting the character’s gentle presence. The design balances stylized elements with realistic sculpting.Details include finely crafted strands of ash-gray hair with subtle shading, and skin finished with a matte texture to emphasize its pale tone. The "13" plugsuit is carefully reproduced with gradations of purple and navy.The base incorporates motifs inspired by the Twelfth Angel, expressed through abstract forms that evoke wings, a resonant waveform, and a circular structure.This Bonus Version additionally provides an alternate head sculpt with a faint smile.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Evangelion Kaworu Nagisa Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $699Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: March 2027Scale: 1/4 ScaleH:47cm W:35cm D:26cmWeight: 4.0KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Evangelion-Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Open Mouth) [BONUS PART]Copyright:© kharaFor more details, visit our online store

