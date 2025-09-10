Bridgette Renford Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Empowering Confidence Through Beauty

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridgette Renford, licensed cosmetologist and founder of Briluxxebeauty, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how passion and resilience have shaped her impact in the beauty industry.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Renford explores the importance of staying true to one’s values, and breaks down how dedication and belief in oneself can drive lasting change.“Believing in yourself empowers you to take bold risks,” said Renford.Bridgette’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/bridgette-renford

