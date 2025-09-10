From Sneakers to Broken Windows: The 10 Most Influential Business Books of the Last Decade (2014–2024)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a striking acknowledgment of the thinkers and storytellers shaping modern commerce, a distinguished panel has announced its ranking of the Top 10 Most Influential Business Books of the Last Decade (2014–2024). These works have not only sold millions of copies worldwide but have permanently transformed the way entrepreneurs, executives, and dreamers view success, leadership, and innovation.

The Top 10 include:

1. Shoe Dog by Phil Knight

2. Principles by Ray Dalio

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear

4. No Rules Rules by Reed Hastings

5. Think Again by Adam Grant

6. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson

7. Going Infinite by Michael Lewis

8. Slow Productivity by Cal Newport

9. Broken Windows, Broken Business by Michael Levine

10. Build the Life You Want by Arthur Brooks & Oprah Winfrey

“These titles represent more than just publishing success,” said one panel member. “They have fundamentally shifted the way people think about productivity, leadership, branding, and resilience in a time of unprecedented global change.”

From Phil Knight’s gritty memoir, Shoe Dog, which inspired a generation of entrepreneurs, to Ray Dalio’s Principles, redefining leadership frameworks, to Michael Levine’s Broken Windows, Broken Business, exposing the hidden cracks that can destroy a brand, each book offers both practical guidance and timeless wisdom.

Together, they underscore the power of ideas to shape markets and mindsets, proving that the right story, told at the right time, can alter the trajectory of careers, companies, and even entire industries.

