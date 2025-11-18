Christina Fulton, Pioneering Founder, Redefines 'Ageless' with Immortal Beauty: A New Era in Performance-Based Skincare

Christina Fulton

Blending biotech and self-agency, Fulton’s Immortal Beauty empowers a new era of high-performance skincare defined by vitality, confidence, and strength.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immortal Beauty, the pioneering skincare line founded by actress, performance coach, and wellness innovator, Christina Fulton, is changing both the language and the science of aging. Drawing on a foundation in biotechnology and Eastern skincare research, with decades of experience in front of and behind the camera, Fulton is introducing a new standard for skin health: age-defiant beauty.

Fulton is clear about one thing: she’s not interested in “anti-aging.”

“Anti-aging implies you’re fighting time or trying to erase who you are,” says Fulton. “Age-defiant is about agency. It means embracing your life, your power, and your presence, and choosing to maintain vitality, radiance, and strength on your own terms.”

Raised by a scientist-engineer father, Fulton developed a deep understanding of how ingredients work at the cellular level. Later, as an actress and fitness coach, she recognized a crucial gap in wellness culture: people were training their bodies for performance but treating their skin as merely cosmetic.

“I’ve always believed skincare should be high-performance health, not just cosmetic,” she explains. “Immortal Beauty is my answer to that belief. It’s skincare designed to strengthen, nourish, and elevate the skin the same way we train the body, with intention, consistency, and respect for our vitality.”

Immortal Beauty was developed in collaboration with leading innovators in skincare and cellular science, including Iki Sakakura, a pioneer in Japanese skincare formulation, and a Caltech biochemist specializing in mitochondrial health. This partnership ensures every formula is rooted in precision, purity, and measurable results. The line is designed to reprogram the skin, shifting it from reactive mode (inflammation, oxidative stress, damage) to proactive mode (repair, resilience, luminosity, strength).

Each formula emphasizes high-purity active ingredients, peptides, vitamins, and botanical extracts such as rice bran and olive leaf, alongside the principles of Japanese skincare: gentle textures, layered nourishment, and cellular optimization through antioxidant defense, barrier support, and repair response. All products are manufactured in Japan to guarantee consistency, integrity, and performance.

“For anyone new to the line, I always recommend starting with the SK1NHACK3R™ Cream,” says Fulton. “It’s our hero product because it restores, strengthens, and elevates the skin’s natural resilience. Everything else builds from there. Just like fitness, skincare is about consistency. Start with one habit you will actually keep, build from there, layer with intention, and you’ll see the transformation unfold.”

More than a skincare line, Immortal Beauty represents a cultural shift in how society understands beauty and aging. Instead of chasing youth or concealing age, Fulton’s philosophy celebrates vitality at every stage of life. When the skin reflects inner energy and strength, individuals move through the world with clarity, confidence, and presence, and that, she believes, is truly transformative.

Customer feedback echoes this transformation.

Dana G. says, “I can’t live without Sk1nHack3r now! I saw a difference in the first week. I am married to a doctor, so I know what quality is. My skin is changing thanks to Christina Fulton.”

Shirleen F. adds, “This is the most luxurious, beautiful product I’ve ever had. I see wrinkles going away and dark circles disappearing—just all over smoothed and firmed my skin.”

“Immortal Beauty isn’t about turning back time,” concludes Fulton. “It’s about moving forward with strength, radiance, and power.”

About Immortal Beauty

Immortal Beauty is a performance-driven skincare brand combining biotechnology, Japanese formulation precision, and holistic wellness philosophy. Founded by Christina Fulton, the brand is dedicated to supporting strength, radiance, and vitality at every age. Its products are formulated to strengthen the skin at the cellular level for lasting resilience, luminosity, and presence.

