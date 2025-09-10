'Save Our Local Hospitals' Campaign Kicks Off with Sept. 10th Rally

Vote Yes on A: Save Our Local Hospitals

Santa Clara County leaders gather in support of emergency measure to fight Trump Administration’s life-threatening budget cuts

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supporters of a measure to address devastating cuts to Medicaid that leave Santa Clara County with a $1B shortfall will hold a rally September 10th to officially launch the “Save Our Hospitals” campaign. Measure A is a temporary 5/8ths increase in the local sales tax designed to partially offset the calamitous impact federal funding cuts will have on local services, specifically County hospitals. Without additional funding, Valley Medical, O’Connor, St. Louise, and Regional face severe cutbacks to core services including emergency, maternity health, trauma, burn units, and cancer care; some hospitals may be forced to shut down entirely.In a statement about the impact of federal budget cuts on the County website, County Executive James Williams described the loss of federal funding as “a seismic tear into the social safety net” that poses “a grave fiscal threat to the County of Santa Clara and Santa Clara Valley Healthcare.” The County operates the second-largest public hospital system in California, which receives a majority of its funding through federal Medicare and Medicaid programs. Medicaid alone provides a lifeline to roughly one in four County residents; officials estimate that more than a quarter of a million people could be affected, including seniors and those with disabilities.While those most in need will bear the brunt of these draconian cuts, the ripple effect will be felt throughout the community. Without access to regular healthcare, chronic conditions often go unmanaged and serious disease goes undetected. As the care option of last resort, emergency rooms overflow, leading to skyrocketing costs, increased wait times, and reduction in the quality of care for all.Santa Clara County Healthcare also operates two out of the three trauma centers in the County, accounting for 67% of the area’s trauma activations. In 2024, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center alone took care of more trauma patients than any other hospital in California—ruinous or fatal blows to these trauma centers put everyone at risk, even those with private health insurance.Besides being dangerous, deep cuts in federal funding are recklessly short-sighted. Studies show that Medicaid coverage, especially during childhood, is associated with improved educational outcomes and higher earnings in adulthood. Far from being fiscally responsible, these drastic cuts to safety net programs actually reduce economic mobility, perpetuating intergenerational poverty and government dependence."When I suffered a stroke, Valley Medical saved my life”, says Chris Wilder, stroke survivor and former Executive Director of the Valley Health Foundation. “If these hospitals are forced to cut back or close, people like me won’t survive the next emergency. Measure A is literally a lifeline for our community."Measure A is a temporary increase in the local sales tax of five-eighths of one cent. It is expected to generate $330 million per year over its five-year lifespan."Every day I see firsthand how vital these hospitals are. From trauma care to maternity health, we are the safety net for this community. Without Measure A, we risk losing services people cannot live without. This measure is essential to keep doors open and ensure every resident, regardless of income or insurance, gets the care they need." — Dr. Praveen Anchala, Radiologist and Vice Chair, Valley Physicians GroupEvery dollar raised by Measure A stays in Santa Clara County. The tax is temporary, transparent, and accountable, with strict oversight and independent audits to ensure the public knows exactly how funds are spent.EVENT DETAILSWhere: Valley Medical Center, Renova Park (Outside of Main Entrance)751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128When: Wednesday, Sept. 10 from 12-1pmWho:1. Supervisor Otto Lee, President, Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, District 32. Supervisor Sylvia Arenas, Santa Clara County District 13. Supervisor Betty Duong, Santa Clara County District 24. Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, Santa Clara County District 45. District Attorney Jeff Rosen, Santa Clara County6. Dr. Praveen Anchala, Valley Physicians Group7. Chrissy McIntosh, R.N., O’Connor Hospital, RNPA8. Jean Cohen, Executive Officer, South Bay Labor Council9. Joel Vrana, Stationary Engineer, Valley Medical Center, VP SEIU 521 SCC10. Darcie Green, Executive Director, Latinas Contra Cancer, Campaign Committee11. Michael Elliott, MC, Moderator, Campaign Committee12. Michael Van Every, Patient13. Ashley Mompoint-Michel, Patient’s Mother

