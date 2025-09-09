TRAFFIC ADVISORY: CONGRESS HEIGHTS DAY PARADE

On Saturday, September 13, 2025, the Congress Heights Day Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and a street closure motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 08:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

4th Street from Mississippi Avenue to Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, SE

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from 4th Street to Raleigh Street, SE

Alabama Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr to 13th Street, SE

Oak Drive from Cherry Street to Alabama Avenue, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

4th Street from Mississippi Avenue to Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, SE

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from 4th Street to Raleigh Street, SE

Alabama Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr to 13th Street, SE

Oak Drive from Cherry Street to Alabama Avenue, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the exception of residential or local traffic:

5th Street from Savannah Street to Alabama Avenue, SE

6th Street from Savannah Street to Alabama Avenue, SE

7th Street from Malcolm X Avenue SE to Alabama Avenue, SE

8th Street from Malcolm X Avenue SE to Alabama Avenue, SE

Wheeler Road SE from Savannah Street SE to Alabama Avenue, SE

9th Place SE from Savannah Street, SE to Alabama Avenue, SE

10th Place SE from Savannah Street, SE to Alabama Avenue, SE

11th Place SE from Savannah Street, SE to Alabama Avenue, SE

12th Street SE from Savannah Street, SE to Alabama Avenue, SE

Heights Alley SE from Malcolm X Avenue, SE to Alabama Avenue, SE

Sycamore Drive SE from Malcolm X Avenue, SE to 12th Street, SE

Randle Place SE from Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Alabama Avenue, SE

Trenton Street SE from 5th Street, SE to 4th Street, SE

Savannah Street, SE from 5th Street, SE to 4th Street SE

Savannah Street, SE from 2nd Street, SE to 4th Street SE

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.