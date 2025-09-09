MPD Seeks Suspects in Multiple Burglaries of Establishments

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks four suspects and a vehicle in three burglaries of establishments that occurred overnight in Northeast.

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., four suspects broke the front door of a business in the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast, before entering the establishment and stealing US currency from the safe and register. CCN: 25137718

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at approximately 2:02 a.m., three suspects broke the front door of a business in the 500 block of H Street, Northeast, before entering the establishment and stealing a till box. CCN: 25137737

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at approximately 2:04 a.m., three suspects broke the front door of a business in the 400 block of H Street, Northeast, before entering the establishment and stealing US currency and a cell phone. CCN: 25137738

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance and can be seen in the photo below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.