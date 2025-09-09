MPD Seeks Suspects in Multiple Burglaries of Establishments
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks four suspects and a vehicle in three burglaries of establishments that occurred overnight in Northeast.
On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., four suspects broke the front door of a business in the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast, before entering the establishment and stealing US currency from the safe and register. CCN: 25137718
On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at approximately 2:02 a.m., three suspects broke the front door of a business in the 500 block of H Street, Northeast, before entering the establishment and stealing a till box. CCN: 25137737
On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at approximately 2:04 a.m., three suspects broke the front door of a business in the 400 block of H Street, Northeast, before entering the establishment and stealing US currency and a cell phone. CCN: 25137738
The suspects’ vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance and can be seen in the photo below:
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.