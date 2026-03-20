Chief of Police Announces Additional Juvenile Curfew Zone

The Metropolitan Police Department is announcing an additional juvenile curfew zone that will go into effect this evening. A total of four zones will now be in effect this weekend.

The Juvenile Curfew Second Temporary Amendment Act of 2025 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to order a Juvenile Curfew Zone in an area where large groups of youths are gathering or intend to gather in a manner that poses a risk of substantial harm to public safety.

The perimeter of the Wharf Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

To the east:

To the south:

To the west:

In addition to this zone, Juvenile Curfew Zones will be in effect in Navy Yard, Chinatown and the U Street Corridor. More information on those zones can be viewed here.

All four Juvenile Curfew Zones will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Within a Juvenile Curfew Zone, persons under 18 are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine (9) or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment unless engaged in certain exempted activities, which are listed here.

The Metropolitan Police Department reminds the public that a citywide curfew is in effect for all juveniles under 18 beginning nightly at 11:00 p.m., lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

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