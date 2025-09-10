LA28 Announces that Rose Bowl Aquatics Center will Stage Diving for the 2028 Olympic Games

RBAC Logo RBAC Pool City of Pasadena Logo

Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Aquatics Center set to welcome Olympic Diving in 2028, a full-circle moment for the community.

The RBAC was born from the enduring impact of the 1984 Games, built with funds left over from that historic moment.” — Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of RBAC

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Los Angeles City Council approved LA28 ’s proposal to relocate Diving to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center ( RBAC ) in the City of Pasadena The (RBAC) is proud to stage Olympic diving in partnership with LA28 and the City of Pasadena, during the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.This historic decision brings another Olympic sport back to Pasadena, underscoring the RBAC’s standing as a world-class facility. Built from the legacy of the 1984 Games, the RBAC has become a hub for water safety, competitive aquatics, and community wellness.“The City of Pasadena looks forward to working with LA 28 and the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center to bring the best of Olympic diving to Pasadena,” said Mayor Victor Gordo. “We value the unique opportunity this presents for bringing energy, meaningful economic opportunities, and pride to our entire city. This is a tremendous win for Pasadena, for our businesses, for our residents, and for the visitors who will come to Pasadena from across the globe for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. For generations, Pasadena has welcomed the world to share in events that inspire and uplift, and this will be another chance to add to that proud legacy. Together with our partners at LA 28 and the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, we look forward to initiating the planning process for bringing Olympic diving to Pasadena. Though the perfect dive minimizes splash, the natural beauty of Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Aquatic Center will make the biggest splash Olympic diving has ever seen.”Each year, RBAC serves thousands of children, families, and athletes through swim lessons, competitive training, therapy programs, and wellness initiatives. Hosting Olympic Diving will not only showcase Pasadena on the global stage but also highlight RBAC’s continued commitment to excellence in aquatics.“We are thrilled to welcome the Olympics back to Pasadena,” said Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. “The RBAC was born from the enduring impact of the 1984 Games, built with funds left over from that historic moment. Hosting the Olympic Diving competition in 2028 brings things full circle and will inspire a new generation of kids and families in our community. We are grateful to the City of Pasadena and LA28 for their partnership and vision in making this possible.”More details regarding schedules, ticketing, and community engagement opportunities will be shared as the Games approach.About the Rose Bowl Aquatics CenterThe Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping all members of our diverse communities invest in their health and wellness by providing exemplary aquatic educational, competitive, therapeutic, and recreational programs. It is home to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Water Safety Program that provides EVERY 3rd-grade student in Pasadena Unified School District, including students with special needs, with access to water safety instruction. The RBAC includes two Olympic Pools, a Therapy Pool, conference rooms, locker rooms, a café, and an aquatics merchandise shop. It hosts world-class swim, dive, and water polo teams and various programs, including water aerobics, warm water exercise, lap swimming, learn-to-swim lessons, and yoga.Stay connected to the City of Pasadena!Visit us online at CityOfPasadena.net; follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook; or call the City Service Center Monday through Friday during business hours at (626) 744-7311.

