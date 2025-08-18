Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Welcomes Nicholas Fisher to Its Leadership Team

35th anniversary logo Nicholas Fisher

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center RBAC ) is proud to announce the addition of Nicholas Fisher to its leadership team. A lifelong advocate for community and well-being, Fisher brings more than fifteen years of experience strengthening nonprofit organizations through servant leadership, relationship-building, and transformational development.Fisher’s passion for service is rooted in his own life experience. As a beneficiary of recreational empowerment programs in his formative years, he understands firsthand the impact accessible programs can have on a person’s life. This personal connection fuels his dedication to expanding resources, increasing engagement, and building collaborations that help communities thrive.Formerly serving as Vice President of Development for Momentum Agencies, empowering individuals with disabilities, and as Director of Development for Children’s Fund, increasing opportunities for vulnerable youth, Fisher brings a diverse range of experience in serving all ages and abilities. With a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Arts in Management from the University of Redlands, Fisher combines logistical expertise with a deep commitment to human connection. His career has included crafting strategic plans, forging partnerships, and leading major events and campaigns, all aimed at advancing mission-centered work.Beyond his professional achievements, Fisher is deeply involved in volunteerism. He has served on community boards and committees, supported senior care initiatives, contributed to disaster relief efforts, and championed recreational programs for individuals with disabilities.When not at work, you’ll often find him dancing with his daughter Adelina, taking walks with his dog Sophia, enjoying live music with his partner Jennifer, or embarking on camping adventures with his family.“We are thrilled to welcome Nicholas to the RBAC team,” said Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. “His passion, professional expertise, and commitment to building stronger communities align perfectly with our mission to inspire healthy lifestyles, build community, and transform lives through aquatic programs.”Fisher will play a key role in advancing RBAC’s vision for the future, ensuring that its programs remain accessible, impactful, and inclusive for all.Join us on September 16 at 3:30 p.m. at the RBAC for a community meet and greet with Nicholas Fisher.

