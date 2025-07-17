Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Celebrates 35 Years of Lifesaving Impact at 'Cheers to 35 Years' Annual Fundraising Benefit

RBAC Pool & Event Details Annual Benefit Honorees Emcee Olympic Medalist Cullen Jones

Honoring 35 years of lifesaving programs, community wellness, and aquatic excellence, featuring Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones as emcee.

As we reflect on 35 years of lifesaving impact, we are filled with gratitude for the thousands of families, athletes, and community members who have made the RBAC what it is today...” — Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of RBAC

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) proudly announces its “Cheers to 35 Years” Annual Benefit , a milestone evening celebrating more than three decades of lifesaving programs, community wellness, and aquatic competitive excellence. The celebration will take place on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at Noor in Pasadena, featuring Olympic Gold Medalist and water safety advocate Cullen Jones as our Emcee and special guest speaker.As we celebrate our legacy and look ahead to the future, we are proud to present the RBAC Mission Award to the following remarkable honorees:Pasadena Councilmember Tyron Hampton, for his unwavering community leadership and advocacy. Felix Grossman, diver and philanthropist, for a lifetime dedicated to empowering youth through aquatics. Wendy Kendall, Water Fitness Manager, for her steadfast leadership and for building a thriving, inclusive fitness program. Our inspiring RBAC Student-Athletes, for representing the next generation of excellence in and out of the water.Each of these individuals embodies the spirit of our mission, and we are honored to celebrate their lasting impact.“As we reflect on 35 years of lifesaving impact, we are filled with gratitude for the thousands of families, athletes, and community members who have made the RBAC what it is today,” said Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of RBAC. “This celebration is about honoring the past and diving boldly into the future, one where everyone has access to water safety education and every community member feels welcomed and inspired.” Emcee Cullen Jones , a four-time Olympic medalist and champion for water safety and equity in swimming, will guide guests through an inspiring evening filled with stories, celebration, and community connection. “The work the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center does to promote inclusion and save lives through water safety is critical,” Jones said. “I’m proud to be part of this milestone celebration.”The evening will include dinner, a silent auction, and moments of recognition that spotlight the people and programs that have shaped RBAC’s 35-year history. Proceeds will support essential programming, including swim lessons, financial assistance, youth development, and accessible aquatics activities and services. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or additional event details, please visit: https://rosebowlaquatics.org/events

