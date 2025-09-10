Rare Look: The Midwest’s Largest Truck Collection Opens Doors in Rochester, Sept 20

A Rare Look Into Trucking History: Nuss Collection Museum Fall Open House in Rochester, MN Nuss Collection Museum Fall Open House in Rochester, MN Nuss Collection Presents 1932 Mack AP Hoover

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a fun family event in Rochester? Next Saturday, September 20th, the Nuss Collection Museum is opening its doors for a rare look at one of the Midwest’s largest truck collections. It’s the Fall Open House at Nuss Truck & Equipment from 9 AM to 2 PM, with free admission, food trucks, door prizes, and a chance to see history come alive. Visitors will get a close-up view of the largest historical truck collection in the region, plus brand-new trucks including the Mack Anthem, Mack Pioneer, and Volvo VNL. That’s Saturday, September 20th at the Nuss Collection Museum on Highway 63 South in Rochester. More details at nussbuildingamerica.com.

A One-Day-Only Experience in Rochester

Rochester, MN – Families, history lovers, and trucking enthusiasts will have a rare chance to step inside one of the Midwest’s largest private truck collections at the Nuss Collection Museum Fall Open House on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 9 AM to 2 PM at 6300 US Hwy 63 South, Rochester. Admission is free, and the community is invited to enjoy a day of history, innovation, and family fun.

The Nuss Collection Museum is not open year-round, making this event a unique opportunity to experience dozens of historic trucks, some more than 100 years old. Alongside these icons of the past, guests will also get a look at the latest innovations in trucking, including new Mack and Volvo Trucks.

More Than Just a Truck Show

The Fall Open House has grown into a Rochester tradition. It’s more than a static display—it’s an interactive celebration that brings history and modern technology together. Visitors can tour the 125 Years of Mack Trucks showcase, see new models up close, and stroll through a collection that reflects the evolution of transportation in America.

The event is designed for all ages. Grandparents often share stories sparked by trucks from their youth, while kids are awed by the sheer size and craftsmanship of the machines. Food trucks, door prizes, and truck-themed memorabilia make the day festive and accessible for families.

Event Highlights

• Rare access to the largest historical truck collection in the Midwest

• Special 125 Years of Mack Trucks exhibit

• Bring-your-own antique truck display opportunity for local collectors

• Family-friendly fun with food trucks, giveaways, and memorabilia

A Message from the Nuss Family

“This is more than a truck show—it’s a community day,” said Bob Nuss, President of Nuss Truck & Equipment. “From families looking for something fun to do, to trucking fans who love history, everyone will find something to enjoy. We’re proud to share Rochester’s connection to America’s trucking heritage.”

For the Nuss family, trucks are more than a business. Nuss Truck & Equipment has served the Midwest for more than 65 years as a leading Mack and Volvo dealership. The museum is their way of preserving history and giving back—showcasing vehicles that helped build communities across Minnesota and beyond.

Preserving the Past, Celebrating the Future

The Nuss Collection includes rare vehicles with fascinating stories. Visitors may see a 1920s Mack AC “Bulldog” used in early road-building, fire trucks that once protected local towns, or heavy haulers that supported major construction projects. Each vehicle offers a glimpse into the hard work and ingenuity that shaped America.

By displaying these alongside modern models like the all-new Mack Pioneer and Volvo VNL, the Open House highlights the dramatic progress in safety, efficiency, and technology. It’s a vivid way to see how trucking has advanced—from crank starts to digital dashboards, from smoke-stack engines to environmentally conscious designs.

Why It Matters for Rochester

Trucking is the backbone of the economy, and Minnesota plays a key role in keeping goods and services moving. The Open House isn’t just about trucks—it’s about the people who drive them, maintain them, and innovate the industry.

For the Rochester community, the event is also a family outing that’s affordable, educational, and fun. With free admission and a wide range of activities, it draws visitors from across the region and strengthens the community’s connection to both history and modern progress.

A Day of Fun for All Ages

The Open House is as much about celebration as it is about history. Food trucks will keep everyone fueled throughout the day. Door prizes add an element of surprise, and memorabilia like Nuss Collection hats and Mack 125th anniversary gear give guests a chance to take home a piece of the day.

One of the highlights is the community truck display. Local antique truck owners are invited to bring their rigs and park alongside the Nuss Collection, turning the museum grounds into a rolling history lesson and a showcase of regional pride.

Event Details

Location: Nuss Collection Museum, 6300 US Hwy 63 South, Rochester, MN

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time: 9 AM – 2 PM

Admission: Free & open to the public

RSVPs are encouraged at www.nussbuildingamerica.com

