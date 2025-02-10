Nuss Truck & Equipment Expands to Southeast Missouri with Acquisition of Trucks, Inc. in Sikeston Sikeston, MO

Nuss Truck & Equipment expands to Sikeston, MO, with the acquisition of Trucks, Inc., a trusted Volvo dealership for over 30 years. The new location brings world-class Volvo truck sales, service, parts, and financing to SE Missouri, supporting the local community. Nuss Truck & Equipment Expands to Southeast Missouri! Welcome to the Nuss family, Sikeston! With the acquisition of Trucks, Inc., Nuss Truck & Equipment now offers Volvo truck sales, repairs, parts, and financing in Southeast Missouri. Conveniently located off I-55, we’re ready to serve the region with our c

Nuss Truck & Equipment expands to Sikeston, MO, with the acquisition of Trucks, Inc., offering Volvo Truck sales, service, parts, and financing. Visit us today!

We’re excited to bring our world-class service, resources, and commitment to excellence to Southeast Missouri, supporting the hardworking businesses and individuals who keep this region moving.” — Greg Nuss, Executive Vice President and COO of Nuss Truck & Equipment

SIKESTON, MO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuss Truck & Equipment is proud to announce its expansion into Southeast Missouri with the acquisition of Trucks, Inc., a Volvo Truck dealership, effective February 10, 2025. Located at 330 S. Interstate Drive in Sikeston, this strategic acquisition strengthens Nuss’s regional presence and enhances service capabilities for customers in Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, and Western Kentucky.

For more than 30 years, Trucks, Inc. has been a trusted Volvo Trucks North America dealership, earning multiple Volvo Dealer Performance Awards and building a strong reputation for customer service. Their long-standing “Customer Comes First” philosophy aligns seamlessly with Nuss Truck & Equipment’s family-owned values and dedication to excellence. This new location—strategically positioned near the intersections of I-55 and I-57—will allow Nuss to better serve fleets, owner-operators, and municipalities in the region.

Expanded Opportunities for Sikeston and Surrounding Communities

“This is a key strategic location in a growing community,” said Greg Nuss, Executive Vice President and COO of Nuss Truck & Equipment. “We are excited to bring our world-class customer service, advanced resources, and commitment to excellence to Southeast Missouri. Our team looks forward to supporting the hardworking businesses and individuals who keep this region moving.”

Richard Ash, President and Dealer Principal of Trucks, Inc., shared similar enthusiasm for the transition:

“At Trucks, Inc., our philosophy has always been about putting the customer first. The motto ‘The Customer Comes First with Us’ reflects our core values. We are confident that Nuss Truck & Equipment shares this commitment and will continue to provide outstanding service while expanding opportunities for our customers.”

What Customers Can Expect

Nuss Truck & Equipment’s Sikeston dealership will offer a full range of sales, service, and parts support, including:

✔ New & Used Truck Sales

✔ Full-Service Maintenance & Repairs

✔ Parts Sales & Inventory Expansion

✔ Financing & Leasing Options

Sikeston Location Hours:

🕘 Monday – Friday: 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM

🕘 Saturday: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM

🚫 Sunday: Closed

📞 For sales inquiries, appointments outside regular hours are available upon request.

📍 Location:

330 S. Interstate Drive, Sikeston, MO 63801

📞 Phone: 1-800-748-7102

📧 Email Contacts:

• Sales: SikestonSales@nussgrp.com

• Service: SikestonService@nussgrp.com

• Parts: SikestonParts@nussgrp.com

New Growth for Sikeston and Beyond

With this acquisition, Nuss Truck & Equipment expands its network to 10 locations, adding Southeast Missouri to its existing footprint across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Sikeston dealership will serve as a key hub for trucking businesses, municipalities, and independent operators in the region.

As the transition moves forward, customers can expect expanded parts availability, enhanced service offerings, and a continued commitment to a customer-first approach.

For more information, visit www.nussgrp.com or contact us directly.

About Nuss Truck & Equipment

Founded in 1959, Nuss Truck & Equipment is a trusted leader in the trucking and equipment industries, offering best-in-class products, services, and support. With a growing network of dealerships, Nuss remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions and an exceptional customer experience.

For more information, visit www.nussgrp.com or stop by our new Sikeston location.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.