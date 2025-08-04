Free Family Event in Eau Claire – 3rd Annual Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy & Truck Show, Aug. 15–16, 2025

Terry Biddle, whose passion for trucking and dedication to law enforcement inspired the annual memorial convoy. “It’s about community, service, and keeping Terry’s spirit alive,” said co-organizer Dan Ravenhorst. Colorful big rigs line up at Nuss Truck & Equipment for the Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy & Truck Show, honoring Terry’s legacy and supporting local law enforcement youth programs. The official Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy & Truck Show logo alongside a featured show truck, symbolizing the event’s tribute to trucking, community, and public safety.

Free Aug. 15–16 in Eau Claire! Trucks, food, family fun & convoy honoring Terry Biddle. Benefits K9 Fund & Junior Police Academy.

This event isn’t just about trucks—it’s about community, service, and keeping Terry’s spirit alive.” — Dan Ravenhorst

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuss Truck & Equipment is proud to host the Third Annual Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy & Truck Show, returning Friday, August 15, and Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 6111 Truax Lane, Eau Claire. This free, family-friendly event celebrates the life and legacy of Terry Biddle—a dedicated law enforcement officer, trucking enthusiast, and beloved community member—while raising funds for the Eau Claire Police Department’s K9 Fund and Junior Police Academy.

“This event isn’t just about trucks—it’s about community, service, and keeping Terry’s spirit alive,” said co-organizer Dan Ravenhorst. “Every truck, every donation, and every sponsorship helps support our law enforcement heroes and inspire the next generation through the Junior Police Academy.”

Event Purpose & Legacy

Terry Biddle served his community with dedication both as a law enforcement officer and as a supporter of the trucking industry. His passion for big rigs, public safety, and mentoring young people inspired the creation of this annual event, which blends his two worlds: the roar of diesel engines and the values of service, integrity, and community connection.

Since its inaugural year, the event has raised thousands of dollars for public safety initiatives, directly funding police K9 training, equipment, and youth outreach programs. Each year, the convoy and truck show serve as both a tribute to Terry’s life and a gathering point for families, truckers, and supporters from across Wisconsin and neighboring states.

What’s New in 2025

The 2025 Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy & Truck Show promises the largest and most interactive experience yet, with several exciting additions to this year’s lineup:

Army National Guard & Reserve Climbing Wall – Test your skills and meet local service members.

Dunk Tank for Charity – A fun way to cool off while contributing to the cause.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Food Truck – Serving up Texas-style BBQ favorites.

Beez Neez Desserts – Handcrafted sweet treats from a local favorite.

Vet Wrapped Truck – A powerful tribute to veterans and active service members.

Menards Show Truck with Race Car – A high-octane display for motorsports fans.

These new attractions join the event’s signature offerings, including Touch-A-Truck, bounce houses, the spectacular Truck Light Show, and public voting for “Best in Show” and “Best in Lights.”

Full Event Schedule

Friday, August 15

Grounds Open: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Truck Light Show: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday, August 16

Driver Appreciation Breakfast: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Grounds Open: 11:00 AM

Touch-A-Truck: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Bounce Houses: 12:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Awards & Announcements: 7:15 PM

Convoy Departure: 8:30 PM from Nuss Truck & Equipment

Admission is FREE, and all ages are welcome.

Family Activities & Displays

From kids to lifelong truck fans, there’s something for everyone:

Touch-A-Truck puts families up close with fire trucks, police cruisers, dump trucks, snowplows, semis, and heavy construction equipment.

Interactive Displays from the Army National Guard and Reserve.

Food & Desserts to enjoy on site from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and Beez Neez Desserts.

Menards Show Truck with Race Car for photo ops and gearhead inspiration.

Vet Wrapped Truck as a rolling symbol of gratitude to America’s veterans.

How the Funds Help

All proceeds from donations, sponsorships, and certain activities benefit:

Eau Claire Police Department’s K9 Fund, which supports the training, care, and equipment for the department’s police dogs.

Junior Police Academy, which provides local youth with hands-on learning about law enforcement careers, leadership skills, and community service.

“These programs are vital to keeping our community safe while building trust and understanding between law enforcement and the public,” Ravenhorst noted. “Every dollar we raise here goes straight back into Eau Claire.”

How to Get Involved

Truck Registration – Drivers can showcase their rigs in the convoy and truck show by registering a bobtail for $25 or a combo for $50. Registration is open until the event and includes eligibility for “Best in Show” and “Best in Lights” awards.

Sponsorship Opportunities – Businesses and individuals can support the event through sponsorship levels from $250 to $2,000. Perks include VIP tent tickets, logo placement, and convoy participation. The sponsorship deadline for promotional materials was June 1, but late sponsorships are still welcome for event-day recognition.

Donations – Silent auction items, direct contributions, and Venmo donations to @TBMCONVOY are encouraged.

Why Attend

The Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy & Truck Show is more than an event—it’s a gathering of neighbors, friends, and families united by a shared respect for service, community, and the open road. Whether you come for the trucks, the food, the family fun, or the cause, you’ll leave inspired by Terry’s enduring legacy.

Event Details at a Glance

Location:

Nuss Truck & Equipment

6111 Truax Lane

Eau Claire, WI 54703

Dates:

Friday, August 15 – Saturday, August 16, 2025

Admission: FREE

Benefiting: Eau Claire Police Department’s K9 Fund & Junior Police Academy

More Info: https://www.nussgrp.com/free-family-event-in-eau-claire-terry-biddle-memorial-convoy-truck-show-aug-15-16-2025/

Donations: Venmo @TBMCONVOY

Media Contact: Melissa Schuch – mschuch@nussgrp.com

About Nuss Truck & Equipment

Nuss Truck & Equipment is one of the region’s leading providers of trucks, trailers, and construction equipment, representing premium brands like Mack, Volvo, and Isuzu. With a commitment to service excellence, community involvement, and industry innovation, Nuss supports customers across Minnesota and Wisconsin with sales, service, and parts solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.