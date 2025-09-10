Local Tacoma Towing Company, NERD Towing, Expands Services and Opens New Seattle Branch

Tomy Foster, Owner of NERD Towing

Locally owned Tacoma towing company, NERD Towing, announces the opening of a new Seattle branch and an expansion of services.

We are excited to expand our service area and offerings this fall. Being able to grow my small business after 15 years is a great feeling.” — Tomy Foster

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Era Recovery Division (NERD) Towing, a local Tacoma towing company , is excited to announce the expansion of its service offerings and the grand opening of a new branch in Seattle.Founded and operated by Tomy Foster in 2014, NERD Towing continues to grow its presence in the Pacific Northwest with a commitment to fast, professional, and community-focused roadside services. Over the past 15 years, Foster has steadily grown his business, helping stranded drivers across Pierce County.The new location in Seattle extends NERD Towing’s reach into north King County, supporting the company’s mission to provide dependable vehicle recovery and towing services with integrity and care. Drivers stranded on North I-5 and other King County roads will now be within NERD Towing's service range. The business expansion also includes new trucks, additional drivers, and a fresh website design.Alongside the new branch opening, NERD Towing now offers a full suite of 24/7 roadside assistance services, including:- Fuel delivery- Flat tire replacement- Battery jump-starts- Lockout services- Wrecker towing- Off-road vehicle recovery"We are excited to expand our service area and offerings this fall," said Tomy Foster, founder and owner of NERD Towing. "Being able to grow my small business after 15 years is a great feeling." With a strong reputation for timely response and top-tier customer service, NERD Towing continues to raise the bar in the towing and recovery industry. The company remains committed to serving local neighborhoods while breaking barriers in an often-overlooked industry.For more information about NERD Towing or to request assistance, visit www.NERDTowing.com ABOUT NERD TOWINGThe New Era Recovery Division (NERD) towing company has been serving Tacoma and the surrounding King and Pierce counties for over a decade, dedicated to bringing reliable, efficient, and timely towing services to drivers in need. NERD Towing is proudly black-owned and family-run, bringing roadside assistance to friends and neighbors in the Puget Sound. They are US Department of Transportation (USDOT) certified carriers; their certification number is USDOT 3443832.

