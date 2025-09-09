VSP BCI Troop B West - New Haven / Fugitive From Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5004056
RANK/TROOPER: Detective Trooper Ryan Normile
STATION: BCI Troop B West – New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/09/2025 at approximately 0855 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice
ACCUSED: Jakob Bilodeau
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 8, 2025, the Vermont State Police were contacted by detectives with the New Hampshire State Police who advised Jakob Bilodeau, 27, of Shoreham VT had an active extraditable, arrest warrant out of the State of New Hampshire for the offense of aggravated sexual assault. On September 9, 2025, at approximately 0855 hours, Troopers contacted Bilodeau at his residence and took him into custody without incident. Bilodeau was transported to the New Haven Barracks and processed. At the conclusion of processing, Bilodeau was arraigned at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Ultimately, Bilodeau was ordered to be held on $25,000 bail and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
