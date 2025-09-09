VSP BCI Troop B West - New Haven / Fugitive From Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5004056

RANK/TROOPER: Detective Trooper Ryan Normile

STATION: BCI Troop B West – New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2025 at approximately 0855 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

ACCUSED: Jakob Bilodeau

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 8, 2025, the Vermont State Police were contacted by detectives with the New Hampshire State Police who advised Jakob Bilodeau, 27, of Shoreham VT had an active extraditable, arrest warrant out of the State of New Hampshire for the offense of aggravated sexual assault. On September 9, 2025, at approximately 0855 hours, Troopers contacted Bilodeau at his residence and took him into custody without incident. Bilodeau was transported to the New Haven Barracks and processed. At the conclusion of processing, Bilodeau was arraigned at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

Ultimately, Bilodeau was ordered to be held on $25,000 bail and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.