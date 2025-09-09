Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,120 in the last 365 days.

VSP BCI Troop B West - New Haven / Fugitive From Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5004056

RANK/TROOPER: Detective Trooper Ryan Normile

STATION: BCI Troop B West – New Haven                   

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2025 at approximately 0855 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, VT

 

 

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

 

 

ACCUSED: Jakob Bilodeau                                               

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On September 8, 2025, the Vermont State Police were contacted by detectives with the New Hampshire State Police who advised Jakob Bilodeau, 27, of Shoreham VT had an active extraditable, arrest warrant out of the State of New Hampshire for the offense of aggravated sexual assault. On September 9, 2025, at approximately 0855 hours, Troopers contacted Bilodeau at his residence and took him into custody without incident. Bilodeau was transported to the New Haven Barracks and processed. At the conclusion of processing, Bilodeau was arraigned at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

Ultimately, Bilodeau was ordered to be held on $25,000 bail and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending            

COURT:  Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VSP BCI Troop B West - New Haven / Fugitive From Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more