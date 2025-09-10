FROM SILENT CLASSICS TO MODERN BLOCKBUSTERS: CINEMA POSTERS TAKE CENTER STAGE AT PROPSTORE’S AUCTION

HELL’S ANGELS (1930) Three Sheet Poster SUPERMAN (1941) One Sheet Poster

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, proudly presents its latest Collectible Posters Auction. Showcasing an extraordinary array of over 1,200 posters that span the golden age of silent cinema through to modern classics, this auction is expected to fetch over $1.5 million. Taking place over three days from October 10th - 12th, 2025, this three-day event offers film lovers and collectors a rare opportunity to own a piece of cinema history.The sale highlights an impressive range of genres, from sweeping romances and beloved comedies to gripping thrillers and chilling horrors. Together, these posters capture the evolution of film and the artistry that has defined generations of moviegoing.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:- One of the crown jewels of the catalog is a striking HELL’S ANGELS (1930) Three Sheet Poster. Believed to be the only known example in existence, this extraordinary piece makes its debut at Propstore with a pre-sale estimate of $16,000 - $32,000.-For those who favor superheroes over drama, a vibrant SUPERMAN (1941) One Sheet Poster is on offer in the catalog. Marking the character’s first screen appearance, this was also the very first Superman poster ever produced. This highly rare and desirable piece is estimated at $15,000 - $30,000.- Fans of contemporary superhero blockbusters will be excited by a Marvel’s AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (2018) One Sheet Poster, signed by 14 cast members, including the late Chadwick Boseman. Estimated at $8,000 - $16,000, it presents a rare opportunity for collectors to secure additional autographs and work toward completing the full set.- From a film marking its centenary, an exquisite THE EAGLE (1925) One Sheet Poster starring America’s silent film heartthrob Rudolph Valentino, is also featured. This century-old stone lithograph, part of an exceptional group of rare Valentino memorabilia in the sale, carries a pre-sale estimate of $10,000 - $20,000.- Another key piece celebrating a milestone is a JAWS (1975) One Sheet Poster, offered in honor of the film’s 50th anniversary. Estimated at $1,500 - $3,000, it remains one of the most enduring images in cinema history.Propstore’s Fall Collectible Posters Auction will take place over three days from October 10th - 12th, 2025. Day One of the sale will be a live-streamed online event, with Day Two and Three online only, starting at 09:30 AM PDT / 5:30 PM BST each day.Bids can be placed from anywhere in the world via Propstore.com.The full catalog is now available online, and bidding is live at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/458 Top lots to be sold at Propstore’s Collectible Posters Auction (with estimated sale prices) include:- HELL'S ANGELS (1930) Three Sheet Poster - (Artist: Hap Hadley) est. $16,000 - $32,000- RED DUST (1932) One Sheet Poster - (27" x 41" / Style D / Stone Lithograph / Linen-Backed) est. $12,000 - $24,000- CITIZEN KANE (1941) One Sheet Poster - (27" x 41" / Style A / Linen-Backed) est. $15,000 - $30,000- LA DOLCE VITA (1960) Italian Four Fogli - (55" x 78" / Linen Backed / Artist: Giorgio Olivetti) est. $15,000 - $30,000- SUPERMAN (1941) One Sheet Poster (27" x 41") Folded est. $15,000 - $30,000- ABBOTT AND COSTELLO MEET FRANKENSTEIN (1948) Six Sheet Poster - (78" x 81" / Linen Backed) est. $10,000 - $20,000- THE EAGLE (1925) One Sheet Poster - (28" x 41" / Stone Lithograph / Linen-Backed) est. $10,000 - $20,000- JAMES BOND: DR. NO (1962) British Quad Poster - (40" x 30" / First Release / Folded / Artist: Mitchell Hooks) est. $10,000 - $20,000- WAR OF THE WORLDS (1953) Half Sheet Poster - (28" x 22" / Style B / Paper-Backed) est. $10,000 - $20,000- AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (2018) Advance One Sheet Poster - (27" x 40" / Rolled / Double Sided / Signed by 14 / VF+) est. $8,000 - $16,000- BATMAN (1966) French Grande (46" x 61.5") Art by Boris Grinsson / Linen-Backed / Signed By Adam West & Burt Ward est. $8,000 - $16,000- THE PHILADELPHIA STORY (1940) One Sheet Poster - (27" x 39.5" / Style D / Linen-Backed) est. $8,000 - $16,000- THE DAY THE EARTH STOOD STILL (1951) British Quad Poster - (40" x 30" / Folded) est. $6,000 - $12,000- FORBIDDEN PLANET (1956) One Sheet Poster - (26.5" x 41.25" / Linen Backed) est. $6,000 - $12,000- GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS! (1956) Three Sheet Poster - (41" x 78" / Style B / Folded) est. $6,000 - $12,000- WESTWARD HO (1935) One Sheet Poster - (26.75" x 41.25" / Linen Backed) est. $6,000 - $12,000- HORROR OF DRACULA (1958) Horizontal Spanish One Sheet Poster - (39" x 28" / Linen Backed) est. $6,000 - $12,000- TARZAN THE APE MAN (1932) Insert Poster - (14" x 36" / Paper Backed) est. $5,000 - $10,000- JAWS (1975) One Sheet Poster - (Tri-Folded) est. $1,500 - $3,000- STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977) British Quad Poster - (40" x 30" / Academy Awards Style / Folded) est. $800 - $1,600Grey Smith, Director of Posters US at Propstore, commented on the upcoming auction: “Assembling pieces for Propstore’s Poster Auctions is always an immense pleasure, because these posters are far more than collectibles, they are an immersive journey through decades of cinema. They reflect the evolution of filmmaking, celebrate the legacy of its superstars, and embody the cultural phenomenon of cinema itself. I'm especially proud of this collection; from the silent era to today's blockbusters, the catalog is filled with true gems from the world of film and television. I warmly invite collectors and fans alike to join us from October 10th to 12th as this incredible auction unfolds." About Propstore
In 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.
Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com

