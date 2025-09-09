Service First Solutions Announces Exclusive Client Event in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Flyer for Service First Solutions Roof Service Summit event.

Three-day Roof Service Summit in Dallas-Fort Worth will feature roundtables, company tours, panels, and networking for Service First Solutions clients.

This event is designed to provide valuable insights, foster collaboration, and create meaningful connections within our community. We’re excited to bring our clients together...” — Tracey Donels, Founder and CEO of Service First Solutions

DOUBLE OAK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Service First Solutions is excited to announce the Roof Service Summit, a three-day exclusive client event taking place October 8–10, 2025, in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Tailored specifically for Service First Solutions clients, this summit will deliver an immersive and interactive experience centered on growth, collaboration, and innovation within the commercial roofing industry.The Roof Service Summit is designed to provide a platform for Service First Solutions clients to exchange ideas, share challenges, and gain actionable strategies to elevate their service departments. Attendees will feature a range of scheduled activities, including:▪️Industry and department-specific roundtables▪️Panels with service managers and sales experts▪️Tours of two roofing companies▪️Q&A sessions with executives from KPost and MRB Contractors▪️Networking opportunities with peers and industry professionals▪️A peer group competition at PopStrokeIn addition to these interactive experiences, the event will feature keynote insights from Tracey Donels, Founder and CEO of Service First Solutions. With more than 15 years of experience in the commercial roofing industry, Tracey has built a career on transforming service departments and empowering contractors nationwide to scale successfully. His leadership philosophy blends practical, hands-on expertise with a commitment to the Golden Rule, ensuring that customer service and profitability go hand in hand.“Service First Solutions is dedicated to supporting our clients’ growth and success,” said Tracey. “This event is designed to provide valuable insights, foster collaboration, and create meaningful connections within our community. We’re excited to bring our clients together for three days of learning, networking, and inspiration.”The Roof Service Summit is an opportune chance for Service First Solutions clients to step away from their daily routines and gain fresh perspectives from peers, industry leaders, and Service First Solutions’ own experts. By combining education with collaboration and a spirit of community, the event reinforces Service First Solutions’ mission of helping roofing contractors build high-performing, profitable service departments that deliver unmatched client experiences.Attendance is exclusive to Service First Solutions clients, with registration available for $300 per person. Spaces are limited, and interested clients are encouraged to secure their spot early. More details will be released in the coming weeks. Clients can visit www.growroofservice.com for updates and registration information.ABOUT SERVICE FIRST SOLUTIONSService First Solutions is a provider of service department consulting for commercial roofing companies and contractors. With a focus on client success, Service First Solutions helps contractors across the country implement proven systems, improve operations, and increase profitability to build sustainable, scalable service departments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.