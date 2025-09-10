Rootstock Software to Host Webinar with Nucleus Research on ERP Trends in 2025
Discussion to highlight AI adoption and global trade issues, as well as why Rootstock was named a Leader in the 2025 Nucleus SMB ERP Value Matrix
The webinar will feature Charles A. Brennan, Analyst at Nucleus Research and author of the 2025 ERP Value Matrix, and Kristina Hartjens (https://www.linkedin.com/in/kristinahartjens/), Vice President of Solution Consulting at Rootstock Software (https://www.rootstock.com/). Together, they will explore how ERP technology is evolving to enable manufacturers and distributors to respond to market disruptions and rising expectations.
“ERP has evolved beyond being a system of record to a system that drives action,” said Charles A. Brennan (https://nucleusresearch.com/?team=charles-brennan). “Through conversations with end users, Nucleus has found that embedding AI and predictive analytics into ERP closes the gap between insight and execution. Rootstock’s placement as a Leader in this year’s Value Matrix reflects what we’ve seen in their customer outcomes around greater responsiveness and improved decision-making capabilities.”
“At Rootstock, we view ERP as more than software—it’s a catalyst for change,” said Rick Berger (https://www.rootstock.com/about-erp-software-company/management-team/), CEO of Rootstock Software. “Success comes when product-focused companies calibrate our ERP to work closely with their people and processes. Whether it’s responding to global tariffs, addressing labor shortages, or building resilience into supply chains, Rootstock ERP enables companies to keep operations on track, make smarter decisions, and thereby, adapt with confidence in the face of change.”
In this webinar, attendees will learn:
• Insights from the 2025 SMB ERP Value Matrix on what ERP capabilities matter most.
• How AI, predictive analytics, and composable platforms are reshaping the ERP landscape.
• The latest industry findings on manufacturing and distribution priorities, challenges, and technology adoption.
• The impact of global pressures such as tariffs and supply chain volatility on ERP strategy.
• How Rootstock is investing to help manufacturers and distributors stay competitive.
The webinar is free and open to product and technology leaders preparing for the future of ERP.
Register for the webinar: https://clouderp.rootstock.com/the-future-of-erp-industry-insights-ai-trends-and-the-impact-of-global-pressures.
Get a preview of the trends by downloading the Nucleus SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix 2025 prior to session: https://clouderp.rootstock.com/erp-software-value-matrix.
About Nucleus Research
Nucleus Research (https://nucleusresearch.com/) is a global leader in ROI technology research. Through a case-based approach, it provides research streams and advisory services that enable vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow its latest updates on LinkedIn.
About Rootstock
Rootstock Software (https://www.rootstock.com/) provides the leading ERP for product companies, empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform (https://www.rootstock.com/salesforce-erp/), Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Users appreciate Rootstock’s focus on customer success and its AI capabilities that offer a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of these factors have contributed to delighted customers. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts (https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/).
Tammy Delatorre
Rootstock Software
+1 213-320-1766
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Why IT Leaders Recommend Rootstock ERP
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.