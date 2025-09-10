Rootstock Software to Host Webinar with Nucleus Research on ERP Trends in 2025

Rootstock Cloud ERP

Discussion to highlight AI adoption and global trade issues, as well as why Rootstock was named a Leader in the 2025 Nucleus SMB ERP Value Matrix

At Rootstock, we view ERP as more than software—it’s a catalyst for change.” — Rick Berger, CEO of Rootstock Software.

Why IT Leaders Recommend Rootstock ERP

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.