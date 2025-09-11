Adriana’s Insurance Launches Free Citizenship Classes to Empower Immigrant Communities

An Adriana's team member leads a citizenship preparation class, reviewing the civics questions for the Naturalization Test.

Adriana’s Insurance launches free Citizenship Prep Program, helping immigrants gain confidence and succeed in their path to becoming U.S. citizens.

This is about so much more than just business—it’s about investing in our community’s future.” — Adriana Gallardo

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adriana’s Insurance announced the launch of a free Citizenship Preparation Program through its Immigration Services division today, reaffirming its deep commitment to supporting immigrant communities across Southern California. Beginning mid-September, the program will provide eligible residents with the tools and confidence needed to pass their U.S. citizenship test and interview.This initiative builds on Adriana’s long history of standing alongside immigrant communities. Fifteen years ago, during the historic May Day Marches in Los Angeles, Adriana’s Insurance supported community organizers as thousands of Latinos across California mobilized in response to harsh immigration crackdowns. The marches helped pave the way for AB 60, legislation that allowed undocumented immigrants in California to obtain driver’s licenses. Following its passage, Adriana’s Insurance hosted workshops to help community members prepare for and pass their DMV written exams.“What our agents saw back then was that even though people could finally apply for a license, many were still afraid—afraid of failing the test or mistrusting the system,” said Adriana Gallardo, CEO of Adriana’s Insurance. “We stepped in to provide education and reassurance, and it made a difference.”Today, the company is carrying that same spirit of empowerment forward by offering free classes focused on citizenship preparation. Through these sessions, participants will receive study resources, practice questions, and interview preparation designed to give them the confidence and knowledge needed to succeed in their journey toward becoming U.S. citizens."For us, this is about so much more than just business—it’s about investing in our community’s future," said Gallardo. "Helping people take their final step toward citizenship is one of the most powerful ways we can do that."Those interested in receiving free help preparing for their citizenship exam and interview can visit their nearest Adriana’s Insurance office or follow the company’s social media channels for updates on workshop schedules and practical tips.

