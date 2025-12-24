Adriana’s Santa Tour Breaks Records in Irvine as Southern California’s Largest Free Holiday Community Event

Adriana Gallardo, founder of Adriana’s Insurance, addresses a record-breaking crowd during the 2025 Santa Tour in Irvine, highlighting the importance of community unity and holiday generosity. Adriana's Insurance Irvine headquarters was transformed into a magical Santa’s Village, offering an immersive holiday experience for families at no cost. The magic of the season comes alive at Adriana's Santa Tour, where every child received a free gift and took a photo with Santa Claus. Adriana Gallardo captures a selfie with a joyful crowd during the record-breaking 2025 Santa Tour, which brought together over 3,000 community members for a day of free holiday celebrations in Irvine. Adriana Gallardo (center) celebrates the success of the Santa Tour in Irvine alongside influencers and celebrity guests, reaching over 3,000 Southern California families with free holiday magic.

Adriana’s Foundation Hosts Over 3,000 Families for Unprecedented Day of Free Ice Skating, Celebrity Appearances, and Toy Giveaways Across SoCal

Celebrating as a community is one of the most beautiful things we can do. It's about honoring our family values, creating a space to connect, and reminding ourselves that life is worth celebrating.” — Adriana Gallardo

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Adriana’s Insurance and the Adriana’s Foundation are celebrating the record-breaking success of their annual “ Adriana’s Santa Tour .” The 2025 initiative reached a historic milestone, bringing holiday magic and essential community support to over 3,000 families across Southern California.The flagship celebration took place on December 20th at the Adriana's Insurance Headquarters in Irvine, CA. While many regional holiday attractions have become cost-prohibitive for local families, the Santa Tour offered a premium Winter Wonderland experience entirely free of charge. The event featured an ice skating rink, live entertainment, and personalized visits with Santa, ensuring that the spirit of the season was accessible to all.Impact and Community Highlights:- Record Attendance: Over 3,000 families gathered in Irvine to celebrate unity and generosity.- SoCal’s Only Free Rink: Children and parents alike enjoyed ice skating at no cost, a rare offering in the Orange County holiday circuit.- Toy Giveaway: Every child in attendance received a gift, creating lasting memories and immediate joy.- Regional Expansion: In addition to the Irvine main event, the tour successfully completed festive stops in Los Angeles County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire.- Local Economy Support: The event hosted a lively marketplace, allowing families to connect with and support local vendors and small businesses."Celebrating together as a community is one of the most beautiful things we can do," said Adriana Gallardo, founder of Adriana’s Insurance. "It's about honoring our family values, creating a space to connect, and reminding ourselves that life is worth celebrating. As a company, we have a responsibility to give back, and I believe it’s just as important to pass that mindset on to our children and our team."Beyond the festivities, the Santa Tour serves as a core pillar of Adriana’s Foundation, which strives to bring opportunity, dignity, and unity to underserved families. What began as a local holiday gathering has evolved into a Southern California movement of hope and resilience that will continue to light the way for thousands of families year after year.About Adriana’s Foundation: Adriana’s Foundation is the nonprofit arm of Adriana’s Insurance, dedicated to uplifting communities through high-impact events and resources that empower families to thrive beyond systemic barriers.

Recap: Adriana’s Santa Tour 2025 Serves 3,000+ Families in Irvine

