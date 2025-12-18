Adriana’s Insurance Announces Southern California’s Only Free Holiday Ice Skating Event & Santa Tour

Adriana’s Santa Tour 2025 brings Southern California’s only free holiday ice skating rink, toys, and celebrity guests to Irvine on December 20

Adriana's Insurance Hosts an All-Day Holiday Festival in Irvine with Free Gifts, Celebrity Appearances, and Winter Wonderland Activities for SoCal Families

What began as a simple idea has grown over the past 18 years into one of our most meaningful traditions. Adriana’s Santa Tour is our way of giving back to the families who inspire everything we do.” — Adriana Gallardo

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adriana’s Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Adriana’s Insurance , is bringing an unprecedented winter experience to Orange County. On December 20, 2025, the " Adriana’s Santa Tour " will host its flagship event in Irvine, featuring Southern California’s only free-of-charge holiday ice skating rink, alongside a massive community celebration.While many regional holiday events charge premium prices for winter activities, Adriana’s Santa Tour breaks systemic barriers by offering a premium "Winter Wonderland" experience at zero cost. The event, running from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM, aims to provide families with access to high-quality holiday entertainment that is often financially out of reach.A Star-Studded Community Celebration The main event in Irvine will feature a lineup of prominent influencers and celebrities, including Adriana Gallardo, Codiciado, Manelyk, Javier Ceriani, Karen & Eddie, Blesiv, Eliza Lopez, and La Sleepy, among others. Event Highlights Include:- Free Ice Skating Rink: Open to all ages at no cost.- Santa’s Village: Professional photo opportunities and visits with Santa.- Toy Giveaway: Every child in attendance will receive a gift to ensure the magic of the season reaches every home.- Live Entertainment & Marketplace: A festive stage with live acts and a curated market featuring local vendors and diverse food options."Our mission at Adriana’s Foundation is to build pathways that honor the strength of our community," says Adriana Gallardo, Founder and CEO of Adriana's Insurance. "By providing these experiences for free, we ensure that every family, regardless of their background, can feel the joy and unity of the holiday season."Beyond the Irvine flagship, the Santa Tour will make additional stops across Los Angeles County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire, extending its reach to thousands of families across the Southland.Event Details:Location: 17771 Cowan, Irvine, CADate: December 20, 2025Time: 2:00 PM – 10:00 PMCost: Free and open to the public (All attractions included)For more information, visit: https://adrianassantatour.com/en

