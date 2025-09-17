Adriana’s Insurance Lights Up Las Vegas for Mexican Independence Weekend

Adriana's Insurance takes over one of the many digital billboards on the Las Vegas Strip. The secondary message of the Las Vegas Mexican Independence weekend billboard campaign.

From Southern California to Las Vegas, Adriana’s Insurance celebrates Mexican Independence and uplifts its community with a message of unity.

We want our people to feel seen, celebrated, and reminded that no matter where they are, we’re right there with them.” — Adriana Gallardo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Mexican Independence weekend, Adriana’s Insurance brought pride and celebration to the neon skyline of Las Vegas with a bold cultural statement. The company lit up two oversized digital billboards featuring founder and CEO Adriana Gallardo proudly holding the Mexican flag, alongside the vibrant message: “¡Feliz Día de la Independencia!”In addition to celebrating Mexico’s independence, Adriana’s Insurance also shared a message at the heart of its identity: “Más que un seguro, somos BuenAgente” (More than insurance, we’re Good Agents/Good People). Under the mantle of BuenAgente, Adriana’s emphasizes that those who work for the company—made up of and owned primarily by Latinos—are good people dedicated to stewarding their community with care and integrity. Additionally, they wanted to further highlight that its loyal customers are themselves BuenAgente, everyday people who uplift, empower, and embody the values of goodness in their families and communities. Together, these messages underscored the company’s commitment to both honoring cultural pride and reinforcing its promise of trust, care, and service to its community.The billboards, set against the iconic backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip, served as a striking tribute to the Mexican community, reminding families, travelers, and locals alike that Adriana’s Insurance is more than a provider—it’s a brand deeply rooted in culture, pride, and unity.“We want our people to feel seen, celebrated, and reminded that no matter where they are, we’re right there with them,” said Adriana Gallardo, CEO of Adriana’s Insurance.For Adriana’s Insurance, the celebration marked another milestone in its long-standing tradition of supporting cultural moments that bring people together. By going beyond Southern California and activating in Las Vegas, the company reinforced its identity as a community-driven leader that proudly represents Latinos wherever they go.The campaign’s message was simple but powerful: Adriana’s Insurance is here, they’re proud, and they’re celebrating alongside their community—across borders and beyond insurance.

