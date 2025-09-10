Cape May’s Exit Zero Restaurant Closing September 20th – Auction Set for October 1st

The Exit Zero Filling Station at 110 Sunset Boulevard, West Cape May — available at online auction through Tranzon Auction Properties Front view of the Exit Zero Filling Station, a block-wide commercial property with C-3 zoning, slated for auction October 1, 2025. Exit Zero Filling Station, built in 2018 and home to a cathedral-ceiling dining room, is being offered at auction by Tranzon Auction Properties.

Tranzon Auction Properties selling the Block Wide Property on Sunset Boulevard

CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cape May’s treasured Exit Zero Filling Station, located at 110 Sunset Boulevard, is up for Auction Sale, marking the end of an era for fans of the well known culinary hot spot. The sale of the Exit Zero Filling Station does not have an impact on the publication of the long-running magazine, Exit Zero. Tranzon Auction Properties is handling the sale scheduled for October 1, 2025.The high-profile location on Sunset Boulevard is in the commercial district between Sunset and Cove Beaches. The property is an entire block wide and has frontage on three sides. The West Cape May Zoning is C-3 Sunset Commercial District which allows for a variety of uses.The building was newly constructed in 2018 and hosts a cathedral-ceiling restaurant dining room, a former bar/retail area and a second-floor loft with office and extra storage.“People love the Exit Zero Filling Station and are sad to see it close.” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer and Broker for Tranzon Auction Properties “We may find a new restaurant owner or I can see some type of mixed-use property here.”The Auction Date is set for October 1st. The Auction will be on-line and bidders are encouraged to visit the property at the previews on September 11th and 18th from 11:00 to 1:00.A comprehensive Property Information Package is available on TRANZON.com includes zoning, surveys, terms and everything bidders need to know about the property and the bidding process.Questions concerning the property or how to bid and buy please contact Bob Dann at 215-850-5466 and bdann@tranzon.com.Tranzon Auction Properties is a member company of Tranzon, L.L.C., is independently owned and operated, and uses the Tranzon name by license from Tranzon, L.L.C., which is not conducting or otherwise involved in this auction

