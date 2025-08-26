Tranzon to Auction 58 Atlantic City Properties Sept. 16, Including Beach Block

Up for Auction Up for Auction

Tranzon auctions 58 Atlantic City properties Sept. 16 amid major city redevelopment—unique buys for builders, investors, and developers.

Atlantic City is on the move with some major new developments bringing both vacation and year-round housing to all areas of the city” — Bob Dann

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tranzon Auction Properties will host an online-only real estate auction on September 16, 2025, featuring 58 Atlantic City properties, including beach-block residential and commercial lots, three residential buildings, and ready-to-develop single and multi-parcel assemblages.The auction offers a unique opportunity for builders, developers, and investors to acquire strategic properties at a time of significant investment and transformation across the city.“Atlantic City is on the move with some major new developments bringing both vacation and year-round housing to all areas of the city.” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Tranzon Auction Properties. “We have some “Fixer Upper” Houses and Buildings on the Beach Block a four-unit Airbnb and both residential and commercial lots of all sizes ready for development.”The timing of the auction aligns with several major developments in the city:• Bader Field Redevelopment: The CRDA recently approved a $3.4 billion redevelopment plan for the former airport site, signaling a new era of long-term investment.• Casino Resort Upgrades: The Ocean Casino Resort is investing $50 million as part of a multi-year makeover, and the Tropicana is preparing to unveil its new Solana Tower with over 600 redesigned rooms.• Shoreline Revitalization: A federal project is depositing 1.2 million cubic yards of sand onto Atlantic City's beaches, enhancing the shoreline just in time for the next tourism season.• Cultural Growth: The Orange Loop area has emerged as a hub for indie music, nightlife, and arts, adding to the city’s appeal for residents and visitors.The online auction will take place on September 16, 2025, at www.Tranzon.com/newjersey . Interested parties can find a complete list of properties, inspection schedules, zoning, maps, and registration instructions on the website.About Tranzon Auction PropertiesTranzon Auction Properties is a leading full-service real estate auction company that provides accelerated marketing and disposition services for a wide range of assets. As part of the Tranzon, LLC national network of experienced auction companies, Tranzon Auction Properties leverages a powerful network of professionals to bring buyers and sellers together. Since its formation, the Tranzon network has successfully conducted more than 10,000 auctions in 47 states and the District of Columbia, selling billions in assets.Tranzon Auction Properties is a member company of Tranzon, L.L.C., is independently owned and operated, and uses the Tranzon name by license from Tranzon, L.L.C., which is not conducting or otherwise involved in this auction.

