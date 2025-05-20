Final 10 New Construction Condos in Cape Coral to Be Auctioned May 29

Starting bids from $175,000 — Move-in ready, no flood zone, solid construction

These residences offer exactly what today’s Florida buyers are looking for—security, lifestyle, and value.” — Tammy Sue Killburn

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a Florida condo market marked by rising insurance costs, flood zone concerns, and surprise assessments, Casa di Fiori is offering a rare and welcome alternative. This well-established, resort-style community is releasing its final 10 never-lived-in residences through a public auction on May 29, 2025, with starting bids from just $175,000.These brand-new condominiums are located in a fully completed and well-managed 30-acre development. Unlike many Florida condos on the market today, Casa Di Fiori offers peace of mind:• No flood zone – reducing insurance burdens• Core amenities are complete and funded. As with any community, routine upkeep is thoughtfully managed over time.• No age restrictions, and a pet-friendly environment• A financially sound HOA with strong community engagement“These residences offer exactly what today’s Florida buyers are looking for—security, lifestyle, and value,” said Tammy Sue Kilburn, Auction Advisor with Tranzon. “The auction process makes it accessible and transparent. With starting bids at $175,000, this is a rare opportunity to buy brand-new construction well below today’s market costs.”Originally acquired in 2011, the development was transformed by a trusted local builder focused on quality, low-maintenance living, and long-term value. These final homes reflect more than a decade of thoughtful planning and attention to detail.Each of the two- and three-bedroom condos features:• Spacious, open-concept layouts• Screened lanais and private garages• High-quality finishes, energy-efficient systems, and modern kitchens• Barrel tile roofs and block construction designed for durabilityCommunity amenities include:• 4,000± sf clubhouse with fitness center• Tropical-style pool and spa• Pickleball and tennis courts, bocce, firepit, BBQ areas, and a playground• A mix of full-time and seasonal residents from across the U.S.Located just minutes from Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel Island, and over 400 miles of navigable canals, Casa Di Fiori combines lifestyle, convenience, and natural beauty—with none of the uncertainty that plagues many other Florida condos.Auction Details:• Auction Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2025• Starting Bids: From $175,000• On-Site Previews: May 23rd and 24th• Virtual Tours & Full Property Info: https://www.tranzon.com/dg1475k A comprehensive Property Information Package is available online, including HOA documents, floor plans, flood zone maps, and everything you need to bid with confidence. In a market where trust, quality, and affordability matter more than ever, Casa Di Fiori delivers all three—plus a chance to buy your Florida dream home on your terms.About Tranzon:Tranzon companies are independently owned and operated, combining regional expertise with the power of a nationwide professional network to bring real estate buyers and sellers together. Established in 1997, Tranzon’s proven methodology, the Market-Making System™, has delivered exceptional results for over 20 years. Whether you’re buying or selling property, Tranzon offers unmatched expertise, service, and integrity, providing a better way to real estate.For more information about Tranzon and our services, or to learn how to join our team, visit www.tranzon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.