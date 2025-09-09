FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 9, 2025

Baltimore City District courthouse, 501 E. Fayette St., closes October 10 and relocates to new location at 500 N. Calvert St on October 14.

BALTIMORE CITY, Md. – The Baltimore City District courthouse located on East Fayette Street (known as the “Civil Building”), will move its operations to a new courthouse located at 500 North Calvert Street in Baltimore City. The courthouse at North Fayette Street will close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 10, 2025, and will reopen at 500 North Calvert Street at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

The East Fayette Street building will close permanently, and all judges, commissioners, and Judiciary employees will relocate to the new district courthouse at the North Calvert Street location.

The Commissioner’s Centralized Application Station, 1 North Charles Street, will remain open to the public through Sunday, October 12. Please be advised that the Commissioner’s Centralized Application Station will close at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 12, 2025, and will reopen at 500 North Calvert Street at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

All individuals that have business at the East Fayette Street courthouse should report to the North Calvert Street courthouse beginning October 14, 2025. All services provided at the East Fayette Street District courthouse, and the North Charles Street commissioner’s station, will be provided at the North Calvert Street location.

Baltimore City has four District Court Locations (Wabash, Hargrove, Eastside, North Calvert)

The public can email the court with questions, comments, and concerns about the Baltimore City District courthouse move at [email protected]. For more updates on the courthouse move, please visit www.mdcourts.gov/baltimoredcmove.

