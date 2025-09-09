CREE8 Acquires Edit Cloud to Accelerate Industry Shift to Cloud-Based Production

CREE8 acquires Edit Cloud Lisa M Watts, CEO, CREE8 Simon Green, Edit Cloud CEO

CREE8 acquires UK-based Edit Cloud, expanding global capabilities and delivering the end-to-end cloud studio that accelerates creative enterprises.

This acquisition is about accelerating customer success by combining CREE8’s cloud platform with Edit Cloud’s expertise.” — Lisa M Watts, CEO, CREE8

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CREE8, the cloud production studio platform transforming how creative teams work, today announced the acquisition of Edit Cloud, a UK-based cloud production specialist and enterprise onboarding provider. The move strengthens CREE8’s global capabilities and addresses an urgent industry need: to move to the cloud or risk falling behind.With clients including ITV Studios, Adobe, and Publicis, Edit Cloud brings expertise in cloud-based workflows and enterprise adoption support. Their proven approach to workflow design, onboarding, and enablement complements the CREE8 platform, helping customers realize ROI from cloud production faster and with greater impact.Edit Cloud has worked closely with CREE8 on multiple projects across broadcast, live events, and advertising campaigns making this acquisition a natural next step in their shared mission to modernise production through cloud-powered innovation.Lisa M Watts, CEO of CREE8, said:“This acquisition is about accelerating customer success. Media and production teams face rising costs, shrinking budgets, and pressure to deliver more, faster. By combining CREE8’s technology with Edit Cloud’s expertise, we ensure our customers get maximum impact from their investment in cloud production.”Simon Green, CEO of Edit Cloud, added:“Edit Cloud was built to help creative organisations adapt to new ways of working shaped by AI and collaborative creativity. Joining CREE8 means we can take that mission further, faster. For customers, it is a reassurance story. They continue to work with the same people and expertise they know, now supported by the scale and innovation of a global platform.”Ashley Hall, Chief Production Officer of Edit Cloud, said:“Technology is only half the story. Teams need confidence, training, and support to embrace new workflows. With CREE8, we can embed that guidance directly into the enterprise experience, ensuring customers do not just adopt the cloud but thrive in it.”Tim Weber, VFX Production Manager at Opsis, said:“Moving high-end production to the cloud can feel daunting, especially when you are in the middle of active projects with no room for disruption. What impressed us about CREE8 is that their expertise goes well beyond the technology. They guided us through the transition in a way that felt seamless and safe, allowing our team to stay focused on delivering the creative. That combination of technology and knowledge has given Opsis the confidence to take on more ambitious projects knowing the cloud will support us every step of the way.”Industry analysts predict that by 2027, more than 70% of media workflows will be cloud-based, yet many organisations still struggle with legacy infrastructure, high capital expenditure, and siloed systems. This acquisition underscores CREE8’s role as the platform of record for cloud production, giving creative enterprises both the tools and expertise to transition successfully.CREE8 and Edit Cloud will showcase their combined offering with a joint campaign ahead of IBC, featuring enterprise case studies and new tiers designed to accelerate adoption at scale.About CREE8CREE8 is the award winning cloud production studio platform enabling creative teams to collaborate anywhere, reduce overheads, and deliver faster. From broadcast to VFX and gaming, CREE8 empowers enterprises with high-performance cloud computing and end-to-end workflow support. Customers include NHRA, CNN, Intuit, Wayfair, Hallmark, and British Airways. CREE8 is a member of MovieLabs and the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA), contributing to the advancement of cloud-based media workflows and industry standards.About Edit CloudEdit Cloud is a UK-based cloud production transformation provider specialising in enterprise onboarding, workflow design, and enablement. Clients include ITV Studios, Adobe, and Publicis.Website

