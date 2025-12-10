CREE8 Acquires PRODUCER, Advancing Its Mission to Build a Complete Creative Ecosystem

Xaver Walser, PRODUCER Co-Founder & CEO Lisa Watts, CREE8 Co-Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CREE8 , the cloud production studio platform that helps creative teams work more efficiently, has acquired PRODUCER, a Swiss-based production management platform trusted by in-house media departments around the world. The acquisition is another major step in CREE8’s plan to build a complete creative ecosystem that connects every stage of content creation, from planning and production to post and delivery.With more than 20,000 users worldwide, PRODUCER has become an essential tool for brands and content creators that need to collaborate and manage their productions effectively, at scale. Customers such as Zalando and other leading brands in fashion, retail, utilities, and finance rely on PRODUCER to coordinate large, multi-stakeholder productions.Backed by Microsoft’s Startup Program and NVIDIA’s Inception initiative, PRODUCER has built a reputation for reliability, performance, and security. The platform includes ISO 27001 certification, single sign-on, and availability in the Microsoft Marketplace, making it a trusted choice for enterprise teams that need strong compliance and data protection.CREE8 and PRODUCER first worked together on an integration announced at NAB 2025. It quickly became clear that the two companies shared a similar vision for the future of production.Lisa Watts, CEO of CREE8, said:“PRODUCER strengthens CREE8 by expanding our integrated workflow across planning, production, post, and delivery. Together, we’re giving teams a single connected environment that reduces handoffs, speeds execution, and keeps work secure across multi-cloud.”Xaver Walser, Co-Founder and CEO of PRODUCER, said:“PRODUCER was built to make a real difference for creators. Joining CREE8 helps us reach more users and move faster on our shared goal of removing technical barriers so people can focus on being creative.”Paul-Emile Joessel, Co-Founder and CTO of PRODUCER, said:“Our goal has always been to empower creative professionals across every sector. To do that effectively we needed a partner with both scale and ambition. CREE8 gives us that opportunity, and this next chapter will take our technology further than ever.”Together, CREE8 and PRODUCER are extending the Co-Creation Cloud across the full production lifecycle. The combined experience keeps producers, editors, and clients in a shared context, so creative teams move faster and make smarter decisions with the flexibility and security required for multi-cloud, AI-ready work.About CREE8CREE8 is an award-winning cloud production studio platform that enables creative teams to collaborate anywhere, cut overheads, and deliver faster. From broadcast to VFX and gaming, CREE8 helps enterprises with high-performance cloud computing and end-to-end workflow support. Customers include NHRA, CNN, Intuit, Wayfair, Hallmark, and British Airways. CREE8 is a member of MovieLabs and the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA), contributing to the advancement of cloud-based media workflows and industry standards.About PRODUCERPRODUCER is a production management platform designed for content teams. It connects tasks, workflows, and collaborators across the full production lifecycle, bridging the gap between planning and delivery. PRODUCER complements CREE8’s cloud-powered workstations, creating a unified experience that helps teams move faster and stay connected.Together, CREE8 and PRODUCER are shaping the future of creative work by empowering people, strengthening teams, and closing the gap between technology and creativity.

