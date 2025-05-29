CREE8 Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Secure, Cloud-Native Creative Workflows

CREE8 announced it has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification.

This milestone isn’t just a technical achievement—it’s proof of our continued investment in protecting [customers'] work with the highest standards of security and compliance.” — Lisa Watts, CEO of CREE8

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CREE8, the cloud-native platform transforming creative production, announced it has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, a rigorous third-party audit validating its commitment to enterprise-grade security, system reliability, and customer trust.Founded with an IP-centric, security-first mindset, CREE8 was designed to meet the needs of modern creative teams who work on high-stakes projects across film, television, live sports, and gaming. The company’s cloud-native platform eliminates physical infrastructure risks and offers creators secure, real-time access to high-performance production tools without sacrificing speed, flexibility, or control.“Our customers’ projects are based on valuable intellectual property,” said Lisa M Watts, CEO and Founder of CREE8. “This milestone isn’t just a technical achievement—it’s proof of our continued investment in protecting their work with the highest standards of security and compliance.”SOC 2 Type II certification, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), evaluates a company’s controls over time across security, availability, and confidentiality. CREE8 passed this audit with zero exceptions and no history of security incidents—an especially meaningful benchmark as cyberattacks in media production have been on the rise, with recent high-profile leaks impacting major studios and streaming platforms.Highlights of CREE8’s security posture include:- End-to-End AES-256 Encryption for all files at rest and in transit- Role-Based Access Controls and MFA, ensuring users only access the resources they need- Zero Trust Architectural Stance, treating every connection and user as untrusted until verified- Use of Only SOC 2-Certified Cloud Providers, including AWS and Google Cloud- Founded with Security Policies & Governance in place from day 1- Ongoing Penetration Testing and Audit Logs reviewed by independent assessorsCREE8 is an inaugural member of the MovieLabs Industry Forum , has achieved TPN Blue certification, with TPN Gold audit in progress. As a fully virtual platform, it eliminates the physical vulnerabilities associated with legacy workflows—no lost hard drives or unsecured file transfers.To learn more about CREE8’s security practices and download its SOC 2 report, visit the CREE8 Trust Center About CREE8CREE8 is dedicated to transforming distributed creative workflows through centralization, efficiency, and scalability in the cloud. With SOC2 and TPN certification, CREE8 powers content production for major studios, networks, and enterprises worldwide.

