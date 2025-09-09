Kim Muir Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kim Muir, founder of Can't Skate, Can't Play, Inc., is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how grit, grace, and compassion have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Muir explores the importance of leading with excellence and compassion in male-dominated spaces, and breaks down how honest communication and value-aligned teams drive lasting change.“Doing the right thing matters more than being liked,” said Muir.Kim’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/kim-muir

