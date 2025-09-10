Dr. Michele Drake to Lead Practice Culture Workshop at 2025 AVMA Veterinary Business & Economic Forum

My goal when speaking is to share practical, actionable lessons drawn from my own journey of building The Drake Center for Veterinary Care into an exceptional practice.” — Dr. Michele Drake, Founder of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michele Drake , Founder of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care and Co-Founder of GeniusVets , will present a hands-on workshop at the AVMA Veterinary Business & Economic Forum, happening October 8–9 in Denver, Colorado. Her session, “Building Your Culture: Build a Strong Practice Where People Want to Work, Grow, and Reach Their Potential”, is scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 8:15am.Designed for veterinary practice owners, managers, and leadership teams, Dr. Drake’s session provides a structured roadmap for creating a values-driven culture that strengthens retention, supports professional growth, and drives long-term practice success.Drawing on more than 30 years of practice ownership, Dr. Drake will share actionable strategies for aligning teams around a shared mission, developing leadership capacity, and fostering an environment where veterinary professionals have the ability to develop an impactful career. Her workshop directly addresses the staffing and engagement challenges that many practices face today, with a focus on sustainability and team well-being.“With over 30 years in veterinary practice,” said Dr. Drake. “my goal when speaking is to share practical, actionable lessons drawn from my own journey of building The Drake Center for Veterinary Care into an exceptional practice, not only a financially successful business, but also a positive workplace with a strong culture that attracts and retains top-tier doctors and staff.”To support practical implementation, attendees will receive a participant workbook that guides them through key exercises such as:Defining and understanding what culture truly meansEstablishing steps to develop your practice cultureSustaining a strong culture through leadershipThroughout the session, attendees will actively engage with the workbook to complete guided exercises and capture a personalized plan they can take back to their practice.Dr. Drake’s presentation is part of GeniusVets’ ongoing mission to support the veterinary community with practical, proven resources.“We are proud to support the veterinary community of owners and managers with resources Dr. Drake has developed and refined over decades,” said Carlin Guidi, Head of Marketing at GeniusVets. “These systems have been tested and proven to help build her practice as one of the top in the country. Her talks are an opportunity to share that experience and empower practices to grow.”Participants will leave the session with practical tools, real-world examples, and a plan for creating a culture that supports both people and practice growth.About the ForumThe AVMA Veterinary Business and Economic Forum is the premier meeting for veterinary practice leaders, managers, economists, and industry professionals. This annual CE event delivers research-driven insights and actionable strategies to help practices thrive in today’s evolving veterinary marketplace.For more information or to register, visit: https://www.avma.org/events/veterinary-business-and-economic-forum About GeniusVets:GeniusVets is the only marketing platform founded by a DVM and veterinary marketing experts, built to empower practices with real growth strategies that deliver impactful results. We blend data and creativity to create strategies that drive client acquisition, build your reputation, and stay true to your practice’s mission. With customized programs based on real client behavior, we don’t believe in one-size-fits-all. It’s about helping your practice thrive and provide exceptional care.

