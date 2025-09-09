Crane to rise over Ukiah as new courthouse construction advances

According to the Superior Court of California, a 265-foot crane will be erected at the site of the future courthouse on East Perkins Street this week. The new crane will be visible throughout the city, altering Ukiah’s skyline. The crane will be an integral part of building the 3-story, 82,000-square-foot courthouse.

