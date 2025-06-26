ValorFlex Packaging of Kentucky, Inc. Invests $23.4M to Relocate Operations to Bowling Green

ValorFlex Packaging invests $23.4M in Bowling Green, bringing 82 jobs and marking a proud homecoming for veteran-led company President & CEO Thomas Hazlette.

This is more than an expansion—it’s a homecoming. We chose Bowling Green because it embodies the values we believe in—a dedication to people, a focus on workforce, and a strong community.” — Thomas Hazlette, President & CEO of ValorFlex Packaging of Kentucky, Inc.

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ValorFlex Packaging of Kentucky, Inc. , a veteran-owned leader in flexible packaging, is investing $23.4 million to establish an advanced manufacturing facility in Bowling Green. The expansion will create 82 high-quality jobs and marks a significant milestone—and a personal homecoming—for ValorFlex President & CEO Thomas Hazlette.“This is more than an expansion—it’s a homecoming,” said Hazlette. "We chose Bowling Green because it embodies the values we believe in—a dedication to people, a focus on workforce, and a strong community. It’s the perfect place for our team to grow, and we’re proud to call it our New Kentucky Home.”Founded and led by U.S. Marine Corps veteran Thomas Hazlette, ValorFlex Packaging of Kentucky, Inc. serves national clients in the food, pet food, tobacco, and health and beauty industries. The company specializes in custom pouching, lamination, and flexographic printing.Following a recent acquisition, ValorFlex significantly expanded its capabilities and reach. The new Bowling Green facility will serve as the company's operational hub, supporting continued growth and innovation.The company’s decision to relocate to Bowling Green reflects the region’s reputation for business friendliness, logistical advantages, and workforce readiness.“Kentucky’s manufacturing industry continues to grow and propel our state’s economy forward,” said Governor Beshear. “As companies from coast-to-coast look to expand and relocate businesses, many are quickly realizing the commonwealth checks every box as one of the most business-friendly environments in the country. ValorFlex’s relocation will be a welcome addition to Bowling Green and the local economy, providing quality job opportunities for the region’s workforce. I look forward to the company’s future success here in Kentucky.”Local and regional leaders praised ValorFlex’s investment as a strong vote of confidence in Bowling Green and Warren County.“We are honored to welcome ValorFlex to Warren County,” said Judge/Executive Doug Gorman, “This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking, values-driven company we want to see grow here. Their decision to invest in our people confirms that Warren County is a place where businesses—and families—can thrive.”“This project is a powerful example of the Unbridled Spirit of our people and the impact that a life of service can have on our community,” said Mayor Todd Alcott of Bowling Green. “ValorFlex is bringing good jobs, long-term investment, and a shared vision to our city. We’re proud to help them write this next chapter right here in Bowling Green.”“ValorFlex is a fantastic addition to further diversify our region’s thriving manufacturing sector,” said Ron Bunch, President & CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce . “Their investment, job creation, and servant leadership are a perfect fit for the spirit that defines South Central Kentucky.”Momentum in South Central KentuckyThe announcement is the latest in a series of economic development wins for the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has announced three economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $39.4 million in capital investment and creating 122 new jobs across the region.Bowling Green continues to gain national recognition, ranked the #1 Tier 2 Metro in the United States for 2024 and 2023 and among the Top 6 Tier 2 Metros for 13 consecutive years by Site Selection Magazine.The Chamber has also been honored with the prestigious Mac Conway Award, recognizing it as one of the Top 20 Economic Development Organizations in the country for the 4th time in 5 years.About ValorFlex Packaging of Kentucky, Inc.ValorFlex Packaging of Kentucky, Inc. is a veteran-owned flexible packaging provider specializing in custom pouching, lamination, and flexographic printing. It’s a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of ValorFlex Holdings, currently of Nashville, TN that serves clients in the food & beverage, pet food, health & beauty, and specialty product sectors. In 2025 acquisition the company expanded its capabilities and geographic reach—now proudly calling Bowling Green, Kentucky its newest home.About South Central Kentucky Economic Development South Central Kentucky Economic Development is an entity of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, a nationally ranked 5-Star Accredited Chamber. Located at the center of a 34- state distribution area in the eastern United States, South Central Kentucky is a prime location for manufacturing, distribution, and emerging technology businesses. South Central Kentucky is within a day’s drive of 60% of the nation's population, personal income, and manufacturing businesses. Bowling Green ranks second in the United States for best manufacturing city. The Bowling Green/Warren County region has captured over six billion in capital investment in the past decade, with those companies creating more than twelve thousand new jobs. To learn more, please visit https://www.southcentralky.com/

