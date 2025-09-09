George Mentz Mentz Teaching Mentz Economic Forum

George Mentz Expands Global Leadership Portfolio with New Roles in Government, Academia, Law, & International Relations

“Leadership today is about balancing innovation with responsibility, technology and ethics. I am honored to contribute to global education, sustainability, professionalism, and ethical governance.” — Dr.Jur. George Mentz JD MBA DSS CWM

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International lawyer, law professor, economist, and author George S. Mentz, JD, MBA, CWM, has been recognized globally for his expanding leadership across government, higher education, business, and international service. In 2025, Mentz assumed a wide range of new appointments, honors, and advisory roles that highlight his influence in law, economics, and international relations.Mentz’s career continues to bridge academia, international law, public service, and private enterprise not only in education but by boosting ethical and academic standards worldwide. His recognition as a global influencer and thought leader in management, finance, HR, wealth management, FinTech, leadership, and EdTech underscores his ability to connect diverse sectors while contributing to cultural preservation, environmental stewardship, and financial innovation.Mentz’s roles as a government commissioner have included working with rules and laws to improve services of law enforcement, fire safety, and transportation safety. Mentz has helped produce vital strategy reports and reviews as a Commissioner for two government commissions this year, and voted to enhance laws that boost police and fire efficiency and effectiveness. Through Mentz’s governmental commission service promoting rules, laws and advancing new strategy for government; hopefully, the airports, police and fire will continue to thrive successfully in the central USA state of Colorado. As a White House Commissioner, George Mentz was focused on recognizing top performers from the various states of the USA with distinctions from the President.Key Appointments and Leadership Roles 2024-25:• Top 50 Global Influencer in International Relations and Leadership (2025) – Honored for his thought leadership and contributions to global diplomacy and economics.• Civil Service Commission Chairman (Colorado Springs) – Elected to oversee a $250 million annual budget, Mentz is completing his term in November 2025.• Academic Leadership – Appointed to the Dean’s Advisory Council and Visiting Committee of Loyola University Business School AACSB-accredited institution.• Graduate Legal Education – Continuing as a Law Professor at Texas A&M University School of Law (#22 nationally), where he teaches wealth management and FinTech.• Global Technology & Finance – Appointed to the Board of Advisors of QuantSafe, a leading AI-driven investment firm headquartered in Asia.• Civic Engagement – Elected Board Membership Chair of the Winter Night Club of Colorado.• Noble and Cultural Honors – Conferred the title of KOFO (Noble Commander) from the Royal House of Sefwi Obeng-Mim, Ancient Akan Kingdom, Ghana.• Environmental Stewardship in the UK – Serving as High Bailiff and Lord of the Bailiwick of Ennerdale , Cumbria, England, Mentz advocates the protection of 17,000 acres of UNESCO-recognized forests, mountains, and lakes.• Airport Commission Leadership – Serving as Commissioner in Colorado. $6 billion annual economic impact, home - Peterson Space Force Base.• Awarded the Colonel Commission and Honorable Status - by the Governor with Patent from the Commonwealth for service to community and society.• Board of Standards Chairman – Elected Chairman of the Global Academy Board of Standards, guiding ethical and professional standards in global education and certification.• International Legal Leadership – Appointed to the Leadership Committee of Phi Delta Phi International Law Society.• Media & Journalism – Published over 75 articles (2024–2025) as a senior contributor for Newsmax Magazine and Insiders, part of a $2 billion publicly traded media company.• Board of Directors TRE – One of the Largest Charities in Colorado USA providing $40 million per year of services to those in need.• Datuk Seri Noble Title Bestowed to Commissioner George Mentz - George Mentz was awarded the noble title of Datuk Seri and Yang Berbahagia (Most Honored) (Hon.) Status by His Royal Highness. This noble and government sanctioned title is akin in prestige to a Count or Earl in Europe or Sheikh in Arabia & was granted for Mentz’s extraordinary contributions to interfaith harmony, education, leadership, & service.• Charity - Mentz has dedicated up to $100 million in educational and skills certification benefits to those in need, children, peace officers, and veterans.A Global Vision for Educational Leadership• Law Firm - Mentz is the Managing Partner of ClassActionLawsuit.org and LawyerLouisiana.comAs CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance and Management, GAFM is the largest skills certification and certification standards accreditation body in the world, operating 100+ offices in over 50 countries and partnering for accredited standards with 1,000+ universities and business schools worldwide. While top universities sell 100s of types of diplomas, the GAFM focuses on assessment and accredited program courses leading to board certifications and designations as recognized by the US Government and Presidential Executive Orders. GAFMhas accredited training offices across Africa, Asia, Arabia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean, providing professionals with access to certification programs. GAFMoffers professional designations in finance, wealth management, project management, risk, compliance, FinTech, HR, marketing, economics, supply chain, and leadership.Academic & Accreditation PartnershipsThrough certification standards recognition from: ACBSP, ECLBS, QAHE, the Arab Academy, and MACCA, The GAFMprovides a transparent and globally accepted pathway for business school graduates to earn certifications. Standards & Quality All programs adhere to ISO 21001, ISO 29993, and ISO 9001 standards, ensuring quality, academic rigor, and real-world relevance.About George MentzComm’r George S. Mentz, JD, MBA, CWM, DSS, is a global lawyer, professor, economist, and entrepreneur. He has published over 150 success and strategy books and audio books, has taught more than 300 accredited program courses worldwide, and currently serves on multiple boards and commissions in law, education, and business. Mentz is the Lord of The Bailiwick of Ennerdale (Cumbria, UK), a Government Commissioner, a professor and advisor to top universities and global technology firms.Comm’r George Mentz and the GAFM Board of Standards have been seen or featured in the following news this year: AP News, Google News, Yahoo News, Bing, Benzinga, MENA FN, and Newswire, plus regional pickups from FOX, CBS, NBC, and ABC affiliates in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver, New Orleans, Global Finance Observer, Investor World Review, FinTech World

