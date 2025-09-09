GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management Led by Chairman George Mentz Becomes Largest Certification Body in the World

Global Academy of Finance Management Certification Accreditation International Accreditation George Mentz Government

GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management Led by Chairman George Mentz Becomes Largest Certification Accreditation Body in the World 150+ Nations

“We are the first certifying body and accrediting organization in the world to recognize and promote accredited program and exam standards worldwide.” — Dr.Jur. George Mentz JD MBA DSS CWM

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Academy of Finance and Management) and the International Board of Standards, established in 1996, announced today significant milestones in its international growth and accreditation efforts. GAFMnow operates more than 100 accredited training offices across over 50 nations, serving members in 150+ countries, and is supported by partnerships with more than 1,000 universities and business schools worldwide.The organization has become one of the largest professional certification bodies in the world, recognized for its focus on accredited standards, rigorous assessment, and alignment with international quality benchmarks. GAFMis unique in holding multiple accreditations and certifications across different regions, ensuring transparent and globally accepted pathways to professional credentials.Expanding Global ReachThrough its growing network, GAFMhas broadened access to training and certification in finance, project management, risk, compliance, human resources, economics, marketing, supply chain, and emerging fields such as FinTech and AI. The Academy’s certifications—including Chartered Wealth Manager (CWM), Master Project Manager (MPM™), Certified Risk Analyst (CRA™), Certified in Human Resources (CHR™), and Accredited Financial Analyst (AFA™)—are designed to meet the needs of professionals across industries and regions.In recent years, GAFMhas also strengthened its academic and professional alliances with international accreditation agencies and educational bodies, including ACBSP, ECLBS, QAHE, the Arab Academy, and MACCA. These partnerships allow graduates from over 1,000 accredited business programs direct access to GAFMcertifications.Commitment to StandardsAll GAFMprograms have earned ISO 21001, ISO 29993, and ISO 9001 educational and quality standards awards which are backed by SIS Sanction and IAF IAS Accreditation. This framework ensures certifications maintain a balance between academic rigor and practical application while meeting international expectations for professional development.In recent years, International Board of Standards has also partnered with organizations such as INFORMA, Euromoney, Thomson Reuters, the U.S. Department of Labor, TÜV Austria, the Commission of Higher Education, UAE Securities and Commodities Authority, KHDA, NISM of India, and others for education including UDEMY and LearWorlds. These collaborations reflect a long-standing commitment to independent, vendor-neutral certifications that align with workforce and industry needs.Leadership and GovernanceThe Academy’s international outreach continues under the leadership of its Chairman, Commissioner George S. Mentz, JD, MBA, CWM. In the past year, Mentz has taken part in governance and advisory roles across education, government, and law, contributing to the Academy’s global profile and its recognition in international professional standards.About the Global Academy of Finance and ManagementThe Global Academy of Finance and Management(GAFM) and the International Board of Standards provide professional certification and accreditation for business and finance professionals worldwide. Founded in 1996, GAFMhas certified thousands of professionals in over 150 countries. Its programs emphasize ethical standards, academic rigor, and international recognition across finance, management, economics, project management, and related disciplines.For more information, visit www.gafm.com Media Contact:Global Academy of Finance and ManagementEmail: info@gmentz.comPhone: 877-588-2698

