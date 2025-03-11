Chairman George Mentz JD MBA CWM Ranked Among Top 100 Global Thought Leaders in EdTech

Hon. Commissioner George Mentz was ranked among the Top 100 global thought leaders and influencers in the field of EdTech or Education Technology.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, Hon. Commissioner George Mentz was ranked among the Top 100 global thought leaders and influencers in the field of EdTech or Education Technology. This prestigious ranking recognizes Mentz’s remarkable contributions to education and his influence within the EdTech industry sector worldwide.Mentz’s impactful work extends beyond EdTech. He has played an instrumental role as a Federal Commissioner for the White House Presidential Scholars Program for President Trump and as a pioneer in accredited e-learning in the fields of law, ethics, and wealth management demonstrating his commitment to advancing education and economic development across multiple sectors. Mentz helped design some of the first Graduate Law Courses in wealth management, asset management and investment management for Professor William Byrnes IV who is America’s pioneer in online legal education over the last 30 years.A trailblazer in education, Prof. George Mentz is one of the few individuals globally who has taught over 300 courses in law, business, and ethics at accredited institutions. Mentz is also one of the only living lawyers to author and publish more than 100 books and audiobooks over the last 25 years before the advent of AI writing tools.Currently, Chairman George Mentz teaches at one of the top law schools in the U.S., where he pioneered the Wealth Management curriculum for post-doctorate LLM students. Commissioner Mentz was recently elected The Chair of the Civil Service Commission and Police & Fire Commission for one of the largest cities in the U.S., with a jurisdiction over 1,500 police, peace officers, and fire personnel with a $270 million dollar per year budget.As for recent Thought Leader recognition, George Mentz has become the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, EdTech, and B2B according to Onalytica.com, eduhubspot.com, and Thinkers360.com. Mentz is a licensed attorney, holds a Juris Doctor Degree, an MBA, and a CILS International Law Qualification along with various licenses and certifications in finance and management.Mentz has contributed to numerous educational and charitable boards, including The Resource Exchange and Loyola University New Orleans Board of Directors for Alumni, and serves esteemed advisory boards globally, including those for the ECLBS and MACCA Mercosur Accreditation Agency. Chairman Mentz also has served on various accreditation, education, and standards committees, including the QAHE International Association for Quality Assurance EU, elected Secretary of The Council for Business Teaching and Research of the National Business Education Association, Education Committee for Institute for Credentialing Excellence, and a voting Standards Committee member of the ASTM International Standards Body. Further, Mentz and his law students have also consulted for the U.S. Department of Labor as an economist and subject matter expert (SME) for several administrations helping Americans with job and employment information.Chairman Mentz is the first U.S. education executive to have his certification and skills-certification programs multi-recognized under global ISO education standards with the following certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 21001, ISO 29990, and ISO 29993. Further, Mentz has played a key role in shaping certification standards over the last 25 years with major accrediting agencies such as the ACBSP and AACSB. Moreover, Commissioner Mentz’s companies own various educational bodies, that has pledged over $100 million in educational benefits to those in need over the next decade.Over the last 25 years, Professor Mentz has led as an instructional and curriculum designer who has built and designed courses from the ground up for charities and publicly traded universities. Mentz has taught on many platforms over the last 25 years including: Canvas, Blackboard, eCollege, Udemy, LearnWorlds and many others now even using high-tech AI course and exam development systems.Honorable George Mentz and his work extends to humanitarian efforts, having recently received the noble: Datuk Seri title and Highest Order of Merit for his contributions to humanity which is akin to a Graf or Count title in Europe. Mentz was also conferred the highest civilian award by receiving the commission of Hon. Colonel by the commonwealth (KY USA) where the status of Honorable is conferred by a government patent. Further, Mentz holds the Legal Rights to the Fief of Blondel and the Lordships of Ennerdale and Stoborough, where Mentz works to protect UNESCO World Heritage Sites including over 20,000 acres of forests, rivers, beaches, lakes, mountains, waterfalls, heaths, and foreshores.Chancellor Mentz has worked as a Board member of the TRE The Resource Exchange and other charities to facilitate over $100 million to those in need or with disabilities. Mentz has served on advisory board of colleges and business schools in the USA, EU, Russia, China and Asia. Mentz served in the past on the World E-Commerce Forum in the UK and the Global Finance Forum in Switzerland. In the last 2 years, Mentz has served as Chancellor and Chief Legal Officer to the WAC International which is an international Seminary and Anglican Church with distribution in over 40 nations. In recent years, Mentz has served the US and regional government in the areas of Education, Labor, Law Enforcement, and Transportation.Mentz presently serves on the Airport Commission for Colorado Springs "Olympic City" which is home to Space Force (Peterson) with over a $6 billion per year economic impact and with almost 8,000 acres which larger than New York's JFK and LaGuardia combined. Over the last 25 years, Mentz has served as a faculty member and advisor to over a dozen universities, colleges and business schools, and Mentz recently served as a Judge for the American Bar Association mediation and arbitration national competitions.Thinkers360 ranks individuals based on expertise, content creation, industry contributions, and real-world impact. Mentz’s recognition in this prestigious ranking reflects his unparalleled influence and contributions to the fields of EdTech and education.For more details, visit Thinkers360’s official blog at Thinkers360 Rankings.

