Royalton Barracks/Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Responsibilities

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2004998

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2025 at 1510 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2011 VT RT 107, Bethel, VT 05032

VIOLATION: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Responsibilities

ACCUSED: Glen A. Gilman

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/09/2025, Glen Gilman was found to be non-compliant with his responsibilities to report for the Sex Offender Registry. Annually, around the time of the sex offender’s birthday, sex offenders are required to update their picture and address information. Gilman had not met these requirements. Gilman was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Orange County Criminal Division on 10/08/2025, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/08/2025 at 0830 Hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East

Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 234-9933

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov